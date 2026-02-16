ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Accuses RSS Of Indulging In Money Laundering

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday accused the RSS of indulging in "money laundering", and also questioned its source of income. He said that he wants the law and Constitution that is applicable to everyone in the country should apply to the RSS too.

"RSS did not hoist the national flag in their office for 52 years. They teach us about patriotism," Kharge said. Addressing a gathering at an event here, he said, "It (RSS) has a network of more than 2,500 organisations, they are from America, England. They take money from them. I am telling -- that these people are into money laundering." Questioning as to where the RSS is getting money from and how, he said, "they want us to be good citizens, pay income tax, but they want to remain free. How is it possible. We will have to question this."