Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman To Step Down On August 14 After No-Confidence Motion Threat
The Congress, which gained majority in the Upper House after the recent elections to four seats, has decided to have its member as the Chairman.
By Anil Gejji
Published : August 6, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislature Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Thursday said he would resign from his post on August 14. The development follows the Congress' decision to move a no-confidence motion against Horatti.
The Congress, which gained majority in the Upper House after the recent elections to four seats, has decided to have its member as the Chairman and has already announced the name of senior MLA Saleem Ahmed for the chairman post.
For the last four days, ruling Congress leaders including Chief Minister Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar has been persuading Horatti to step down because the BJP-JDS coalition, to which he belonged, lost its majority in the house. However, Horatti was reluctant to resign citing a precedent that a sitting Chairman is allowed to complete his tenure irrespective of party strengths.
As a result, the Congress informed Horatti on Tuesday that it would move a no-confidence motion against him if he didn't resign. On Thursday, KPCC President B K Hariprasad met Horatti and conveyed the party's decision. Following this, Horatti announced his decision to step aside.
"The CM called me twice asking me to resign. Now that they have decided to move a no-confidence motion, I don't want to face any kind of embarrassment. So, I have decided to resign. But I will do so after informing the House which will assemble on August 14 for the monsoon session," a visibly upset Horatti said.
The Opposition BJP criticised the Congress' decision to remove Horatti saying it was against precedent. "The Council Chairman post is a constitutional post, and removing him depending on the party's strength is not right," said Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council.
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