ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman To Step Down On August 14 After No-Confidence Motion Threat

Bengaluru: Karnataka Legislature Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Thursday said he would resign from his post on August 14. The development follows the Congress' decision to move a no-confidence motion against Horatti.

The Congress, which gained majority in the Upper House after the recent elections to four seats, has decided to have its member as the Chairman and has already announced the name of senior MLA Saleem Ahmed for the chairman post.

For the last four days, ruling Congress leaders including Chief Minister Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar has been persuading Horatti to step down because the BJP-JDS coalition, to which he belonged, lost its majority in the house. However, Horatti was reluctant to resign citing a precedent that a sitting Chairman is allowed to complete his tenure irrespective of party strengths.