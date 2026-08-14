Karnataka Legislative Assembly: Congress MLA GS Patil Elected Speaker Unopposed
Senior Congress MLA GS Patil was declared elected on a voice vote after his name was proposed by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST|
Updated : August 14, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Bengaluru: Senior Congress MLA Gurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil was elected as Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly unopposed as the opposition boycotted the election process, on Friday.
Popularly known as G S Patil, his name was proposed by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.
Pro-tem Speaker T B Jayachandra, who presided over the proceedings, declared Patil elected after a voice vote.
The opposition parties have not filed any candidate for the post of Assembly Speaker's post.
Elections to the posts of Assembly Speaker and Council Chairman were scheduled for Friday(August 14). This is the first major change effected in the House after the expansion of the DK Shivakumar-led Cabinet.
Earlier on Thursday, Patil and MLC Saleem Ahmed filed their nominations for the posts of Speaker and Chairman, respectively. They submitted their nomination papers to Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshi and Council Secretary Jyothi respectively, flanked by Shivakumar, Deputy and Parameshwara, state Congress President B K Hariprasad, and several ministers and legislators. The Speaker post fell vacant following the resignations of U T Khader ahead of his induction into the Shivakumar-led council of ministers on June 3.
The Council Chairman post became vacant following Basavaraj Horatti's recent resignation. The ruling dispensation had asked him to make way for its own, or face a no-confidence motion, as it enjoys a majority in the House.
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