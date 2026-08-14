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Karnataka Legislative Assembly: Congress MLA GS Patil Elected Speaker Unopposed

In this image posted on Aug. 13, 2026, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar along with state Deputy CM G Parameshwara, KPCC President BK Hariprasad and others file the nomination papers of Congress MLA GS Patil for the post of state Assembly Speaker, in Bengaluru. ( PTI )

Bengaluru: Senior Congress MLA Gurupadagouda Sanganagouda Patil was elected as Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly unopposed as the opposition boycotted the election process, on Friday. Popularly known as G S Patil, his name was proposed by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara. Pro-tem Speaker T B Jayachandra, who presided over the proceedings, declared Patil elected after a voice vote. Karnataka Legislative Assembly: Congress MLA GS Patil Elected Speaker Unopposed (Karnataka INPR)