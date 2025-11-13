Karnataka HC Upholds Cognizance Order Against Former CM Yediyurappa In POCSO Case
Published : November 13, 2025 at 6:00 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a major setback for former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the High Court of Karnataka has upheld the trial court's decision to take cognisance of a case filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The case relates to allegations that Yediyurappa sexually harassed a minor girl.
Justice MI Arun, who heard the petition filed by Yediyurappa and others challenging the trial court’s order, observed that the lower court’s cognisance was valid and could proceed in accordance with law. The judge clarified that the special court should require the accused to appear only when necessary for the proceedings.
If the accused submits an application with valid reasons seeking exemption from personal appearance, it should be duly considered, the High Court said.
The High Court further stated that the trial court should issue its orders independently, without being influenced by any remarks made in this order, and must base its decisions solely on the evidence available. The bench also noted that the petitioners are free to submit any application, including requests for discharge from the case, before the trial court.
Counsel for Yediyurappa urged the court to fix a time limit for the trial, but the bench refused, stating that such directions could not be issued. Earlier, Yediyurappa’s counsel had argued that the trial court took cognisance solely on the basis of the victim’s statement and without due consideration of legal procedures. The defence maintained that the court had failed to apply judicial discretion and that a coordinate bench had previously directed the trial court to reconsider the case before taking cognisance, which was allegedly not followed.
However, Special Public Prosecutor BN Jagadish, representing the prosecution, countered these arguments, stating that an audio recording of a conversation between the victim’s mother and Yediyurappa had been destroyed. He questioned why Yediyurappa had allegedly paid Rs 2 lakh to the victim if the recording did not exist. He also told the court that one of the co-accused, identified as Arun, had seized the mother’s phone and deleted the recording that had been uploaded online, although the original audio remained in the victim’s device.
Jagadish added that the Forensic Science Laboratory confirmed that the voice in the recording belonged to Yediyurappa. He further informed the court that the accused had allegedly taken the minor into a private room and touched her inappropriately, after which the victim came out crying—points that the trial court had duly considered while taking cognisance.
Background of the Case
The case dates back to March 14, 2024, when the victim’s mother lodged a complaint at the Sadashivanagar Police Station in Bengaluru, alleging sexual assault on her minor daughter by Yediyurappa. The case was later transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a detailed probe. Following its investigation, the CID filed a charge sheet against the former chief minister.
The trial court subsequently took cognisance of the case, which Yediyurappa challenged before the High Court. After the High Court directed a fresh consideration earlier, the trial court once again took cognisance.
