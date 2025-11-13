ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka HC Upholds Cognizance Order Against Former CM Yediyurappa In POCSO Case

Bengaluru: In a major setback for former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the High Court of Karnataka has upheld the trial court's decision to take cognisance of a case filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The case relates to allegations that Yediyurappa sexually harassed a minor girl.

Justice MI Arun, who heard the petition filed by Yediyurappa and others challenging the trial court’s order, observed that the lower court’s cognisance was valid and could proceed in accordance with law. The judge clarified that the special court should require the accused to appear only when necessary for the proceedings.

If the accused submits an application with valid reasons seeking exemption from personal appearance, it should be duly considered, the High Court said.

The High Court further stated that the trial court should issue its orders independently, without being influenced by any remarks made in this order, and must base its decisions solely on the evidence available. The bench also noted that the petitioners are free to submit any application, including requests for discharge from the case, before the trial court.

Counsel for Yediyurappa urged the court to fix a time limit for the trial, but the bench refused, stating that such directions could not be issued. Earlier, Yediyurappa’s counsel had argued that the trial court took cognisance solely on the basis of the victim’s statement and without due consideration of legal procedures. The defence maintained that the court had failed to apply judicial discretion and that a coordinate bench had previously directed the trial court to reconsider the case before taking cognisance, which was allegedly not followed.