ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka High Court Tells Vijay Mallya To Approach Company Tribunal For UBHL Loan Details

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday orally observed that a petition filed by absconding businessman Vijay Mallya, seeking details of loans related to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is not maintainable before the High Court. The court said that if Mallya or his company are interested in obtaining such details, they may approach the company tribunal and file an appropriate application there.

Justice Lalitha Kanneganti, who heard the matter, noted that the plea could not be considered under the jurisdiction of the High Court. "If you are genuinely interested in obtaining the details, you may file an interim application before the company tribunal, where related proceedings are already underway. But this court cannot entertain such a plea," the judge orally remarked during the hearing.

Mallya had sought information on the recovery and settlement of loans related to United Breweries Holdings Limited (UBHL) and Kingfisher Airlines. He argued that after adjusting all recoveries made over time, the banks should provide updated statements of accounts. He also submitted that following the closure of Kingfisher Airlines, he was directed to pay Rs 6,200 crore, yet the banks have reportedly recovered Rs 14,000 crore. He cited Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's statement in Parliament to support his claim.