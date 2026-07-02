ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka High Court Stays State Government's Order To Withdraw 52 Criminal Cases

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has stayed the State Government's order to withdraw 52 criminal cases registered in various police stations across the state.

A bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice K S Hemalekha, which heard a public interest litigation filed by one advocate Girish Bhardwaj, stayed the government's order. The court also issued a notice to the Karnataka government to file objections in the case and adjourned the hearing.

During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer said that the prosecution has withdrawn the cases registered in various police stations based on the recommendation of three senior ministers. The government has taken a decision contrary to the order issued by the same court in 2025 in this regard. Therefore, the government's decision should be stayed, he argued.

Hearing a similar petition in the past, the High Court had held that only the government prosecutor has the discretion to withdraw or continue criminal cases, not the cabinet or the government.

The government's lawyer sought time to file objections. At this point, the bench said it would grant the government time to file objections but would stay the order until the petition's disposal.

The court also ordered the issuance of notices to the Home Department and the Prosecution and Government Litigation Department before adjourning the hearing to September 28.