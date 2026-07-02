Karnataka High Court Stays State Government's Order To Withdraw 52 Criminal Cases
The Karnataka cabinet held on May 21, 2026 decided to withdraw 52 cases registered in various police stations across the state.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has stayed the State Government's order to withdraw 52 criminal cases registered in various police stations across the state.
A bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice K S Hemalekha, which heard a public interest litigation filed by one advocate Girish Bhardwaj, stayed the government's order. The court also issued a notice to the Karnataka government to file objections in the case and adjourned the hearing.
During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer said that the prosecution has withdrawn the cases registered in various police stations based on the recommendation of three senior ministers. The government has taken a decision contrary to the order issued by the same court in 2025 in this regard. Therefore, the government's decision should be stayed, he argued.
Hearing a similar petition in the past, the High Court had held that only the government prosecutor has the discretion to withdraw or continue criminal cases, not the cabinet or the government.
The government's lawyer sought time to file objections. At this point, the bench said it would grant the government time to file objections but would stay the order until the petition's disposal.
The court also ordered the issuance of notices to the Home Department and the Prosecution and Government Litigation Department before adjourning the hearing to September 28.
The bench, however, declined the petitioner's lawyer's request to issue notice to Health Minister U T Khader, the third respondent in the petition. "The minister made the statement in the Assembly. Hence, he cannot be made the respondent," the court said.
The petitioner named Khader a respondent because Khader had written to the Home Department seeking the dropping of cases against persons accused in serious cases related to communal riots, unlawful assembly, damage to public property, attempt to murder, and the hijab protest that took place in the Aland police station limits of Kalaburagi district, labelling them as 'not criminals.
The petitioner argued that Khader exerted political influence on the executive and interfered with the criminal justice system.
Background of the case: The state cabinet, on May 21, 2026, approved a proposal to withdraw 52 cases registered against individuals, political leaders and organisations. Accordingly, on May 27, the Home Department issued an order directing the government prosecutor to withdraw the cases.
RTI documents revealed that the Prosecution and Government Litigation Department opposed the government's move. In his report to the Principal Secretary, Home Department, the Director of Prosecution said that the investigation in these cases was complete and the charge sheet had been submitted. There is evidence against the accused, and the trial is underway. Further, he stated that withdrawing such cases would not serve any public interest.