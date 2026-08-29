ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka High Court Slams Police For Illegal Arrest Over Post Of Sunal Kamra Show Cancellation

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has slammed the arrest of a person for sharing information on social media about the cancellation of a show by comedian Kunal Kamra. Mohan Gowda was taken into custody by the personnel of Whitefield Police Station.

The Court has called for a state-level audit to check whether the closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) system and the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) backup are working continuously 24 hours a day in all the police stations in the state. It has also asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to conduct departmental inquiries against officers who violate court orders and misuse their powers.

The Court has further directed the DGP to immediately issue a circular to make it mandatory for all the police stations to follow Supreme Court guidelines related to arrest and notice. The circular should make it clear that departmental inquiries will be conducted against officers who violate these rules and impose personal penalties. It has asked police to submit a report by September 25, 2026, on the steps taken.

The Court expressed its displeasure over the police action on Gowda, and rhetorically suggested that the name of the police station should be converted into ‘DarkField Police Station’.

The bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna heard the petition filed by Gowda on Saturday, seeking cancellation of the case against him. According to the notice served to the petitioner by the police, he had time to appear before them, when police officers went all the way to Udupi, arrested him, and brought him to Bengaluru, without following due process. The bench questioned whether this was necessary.