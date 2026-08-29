Karnataka High Court Slams Police For Illegal Arrest Over Post Of Sunal Kamra Show Cancellation
The Court has called for a state-level audit on functioning of CCTV and UPS backup round the clock in all the Police Stations.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has slammed the arrest of a person for sharing information on social media about the cancellation of a show by comedian Kunal Kamra. Mohan Gowda was taken into custody by the personnel of Whitefield Police Station.
The Court has called for a state-level audit to check whether the closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) system and the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) backup are working continuously 24 hours a day in all the police stations in the state. It has also asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to conduct departmental inquiries against officers who violate court orders and misuse their powers.
The Court has further directed the DGP to immediately issue a circular to make it mandatory for all the police stations to follow Supreme Court guidelines related to arrest and notice. The circular should make it clear that departmental inquiries will be conducted against officers who violate these rules and impose personal penalties. It has asked police to submit a report by September 25, 2026, on the steps taken.
The Court expressed its displeasure over the police action on Gowda, and rhetorically suggested that the name of the police station should be converted into ‘DarkField Police Station’.
The bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna heard the petition filed by Gowda on Saturday, seeking cancellation of the case against him. According to the notice served to the petitioner by the police, he had time to appear before them, when police officers went all the way to Udupi, arrested him, and brought him to Bengaluru, without following due process. The bench questioned whether this was necessary.
Sources said that in accordance with the Supreme Court's verdict in the ‘Satendra Kumar' and 'Nalla Balu' cases, it is mandatory to verify the eligibility of the complainant and conduct a preliminary probe in cases related to posts or speeches on social media. However, in this case, instead of following procedure, the police went straight to Udupi and detained the petitioner.
“Once you wear the uniform, you do not get any power or protection beyond the Constitution. We are in a democracy and a system of rule of law. This is not the rule of some individuals, the power to arrest should not be a weapon of oppression,” the bench observed.
Responding to a Deputy Commissioner of Police disclosing that the CCTV cameras at the police station were not functioning at the time Gowda was brought in, and the UPS did not work as there was no power, the Court said that this was an illegal detention of the public for a trivial reason, and at the same time, the CCTV cameras in the station were not working properly. It questioned whether all this was done to hide what was happening in the station.
Gowda had filed a petition, seeking permission not to allow comedian Kunal Kamra's programme, scheduled in the Whitefield Police Station limits. The police station authorities had assured that action would be taken regarding the petition, following which, the show was cancelled.
The applicant shared a video on his X account claiming a victory, which led the police to register a suo motu case. They also issued a notice to the applicant to appear for questioning, before taking him into custody and interrogating him. The applicant had filed an application in the High Court, challenging this action.
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