ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka High Court Says Wife Earning More Than Husband Not Entitled To Interim Maintenance

Bengaluru: In a significant ruling on interim maintenance, the Karnataka High Court has held that a financially independent wife earning more than her husband is not entitled to receive maintenance. The court set aside a trial court order directing a husband to pay ₹20,000 per month as interim maintenance to his wife.

Justice Chillakur Sumalatha passed the order while allowing a petition filed by the husband challenging the trial court's direction to pay monthly maintenance.

The High Court observed that courts should not grant maintenance based merely on gender-based assumptions that a husband is always responsible for financially supporting his wife. It said maintenance orders must be passed only after carefully examining the facts and circumstances of each case, particularly when the wife is financially secure and does not require such assistance.

The court further observed that where a wife is economically independent, earns more than her husband and has no additional responsibilities such as caring for children, courts should not direct the husband to pay maintenance solely on the assumption that it is his duty to maintain his wife.

The Bench cautioned Family Courts against being influenced by the traditional notion that a husband must always maintain his wife. It held that interim or final maintenance should ordinarily be granted only when the wife demonstrates that she has no independent financial means to support herself.

Referring to the facts of the present case, the High Court noted that the wife herself had admitted that her monthly income was ₹1 lakh, which was higher than her husband's monthly salary.