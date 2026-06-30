Karnataka High Court Says Wife Earning More Than Husband Not Entitled To Interim Maintenance
The court set aside a trial court order directing a husband to pay ₹20,000 per month as interim maintenance to his wife.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 9:36 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a significant ruling on interim maintenance, the Karnataka High Court has held that a financially independent wife earning more than her husband is not entitled to receive maintenance. The court set aside a trial court order directing a husband to pay ₹20,000 per month as interim maintenance to his wife.
Justice Chillakur Sumalatha passed the order while allowing a petition filed by the husband challenging the trial court's direction to pay monthly maintenance.
The High Court observed that courts should not grant maintenance based merely on gender-based assumptions that a husband is always responsible for financially supporting his wife. It said maintenance orders must be passed only after carefully examining the facts and circumstances of each case, particularly when the wife is financially secure and does not require such assistance.
The court further observed that where a wife is economically independent, earns more than her husband and has no additional responsibilities such as caring for children, courts should not direct the husband to pay maintenance solely on the assumption that it is his duty to maintain his wife.
The Bench cautioned Family Courts against being influenced by the traditional notion that a husband must always maintain his wife. It held that interim or final maintenance should ordinarily be granted only when the wife demonstrates that she has no independent financial means to support herself.
Referring to the facts of the present case, the High Court noted that the wife herself had admitted that her monthly income was ₹1 lakh, which was higher than her husband's monthly salary.
"The wife is financially independent and capable of maintaining herself. Therefore, there was no justification for the trial court to direct the husband, whose monthly salary is around ₹60,000, to pay ₹20,000 every month as interim maintenance. Such an order is not legally sustainable," the court observed.
However, the High Court clarified that its ruling is confined only to the issue of interim maintenance and will not influence the final adjudication of the matrimonial dispute or any final decision regarding maintenance.
Background of the Case
The couple had married in 2024 but began living separately within a few months due to marital differences. The wife subsequently approached the trial court seeking maintenance.
During the proceedings, it emerged that the husband was drawing a monthly salary of ₹60,646, while the wife was earning ₹1 lakh per month. Despite this, the trial court directed the husband to pay ₹20,000 per month as interim maintenance.
Challenging that order, the husband approached the Karnataka High Court, which has now set aside the trial court's direction, holding that interim maintenance cannot be awarded when the wife is financially self-sufficient and earns substantially more than her husband.
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