ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka High Court Rules GST Cannot Be Levied On Penalties For Non-Maintenance Of Minimum Average Balance

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has ruled that banks cannot levy Goods and Services Tax (GST) on penalties imposed on customers for failing to maintain the prescribed minimum average balance in their accounts.

The court observed that maintaining a minimum average balance is merely a contractual obligation between a bank and its customer and does not amount to consideration for any service.

The ruling came while allowing separate petitions filed by Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Karnataka Bank, which had challenged show cause notices issued by the GST authorities directing them to pay GST on penalties collected from customers for non-maintenance of the minimum average balance.

Justice SR Krishna Kumar, who heard the petitions, quashed the show cause notices issued by the tax authorities.

In its order, the court held that maintaining a minimum average balance in a bank account does not constitute a banking service under the Finance Act, 1994. Consequently, no service tax or GST can be levied on the penalties collected for violating this condition.

The bench observed that the requirement to maintain a minimum average balance is one of the terms agreed upon between the bank and its customer. Banks do not charge customers any separate service fee for providing this facility. Therefore, creating an artificial or notional value to impose tax on such penalties would be contrary to the law.

The court further noted that customers have complete control over the funds maintained as the minimum average balance and are free to withdraw the money whenever they choose.