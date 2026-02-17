ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka High Court Quashes Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday quashed a defamation petition filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, for allegedly carrying out propaganda against the party.

BJP filed a case against Rahul Gandhi for sharing the cover of a newspaper that included a Congress advertisement on social media during the previous Assembly elections, making several allegations against the BJP government.

The Congress leader had filed a petition seeking to quash the charges against him. The court observed that allowing the proceedings to continue would amount to an abuse of the process of law.