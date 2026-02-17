Karnataka High Court Quashes Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi
The court passed the order and stated that the proceedings, insofar as petitioner Rahul Gandhi is concerned, are set aside.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday quashed a defamation petition filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, for allegedly carrying out propaganda against the party.
BJP filed a case against Rahul Gandhi for sharing the cover of a newspaper that included a Congress advertisement on social media during the previous Assembly elections, making several allegations against the BJP government.
The Congress leader had filed a petition seeking to quash the charges against him. The court observed that allowing the proceedings to continue would amount to an abuse of the process of law.
A bench headed by Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav passed the order and stated that the proceedings, insofar as petitioner Rahul Gandhi is concerned, are set aside. The complaint was filed by BJP leader Keshav Prasad.
In the advertisement, the Congress party had alleged that the BJP, which was then in power in the state, was charging up to 40 per cent commission or bribes from contractors and others for execution of public works.
The BJP, in its complaint, accused Congress leaders of spreading false advertisements targeting its party members, including the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Rahul Gandhi had shared the advertisement on his social media X. (With Agency Inputs)
