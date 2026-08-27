ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka High Court: Insurer Must Pay Compensation Even If Fatal Vehicle Accident Occurs on Private Farmland

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ruled that any place accessible to the public, including privately owned agricultural land, must be treated as a “public place” under the Motor Vehicles Act. An insurance company cannot avoid liability merely because an accident occurred on private farmland, the high court observed.

Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by Ramakka, wife of Krishnappa, who died in a vehicle accident on private agricultural land. The court also enhanced the compensation payable to her.

Expanding the scope of “public place” under the Motor Vehicles Act, the court observed that private land accessible to the public would also fall within this definition.

Since members of the public and labourers could freely enter agricultural land for work, the accident site must be regarded as a public place under Section 2(34) of the Act, the court observed. The High Court consequently set aside the order of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal that had absolved the insurance company of liability.

After examining the records, the court found that the vehicle involved in the accident was covered by a package or comprehensive insurance policy. Therefore, the insurer was liable for the death of a third party. The court directed Shriram General Insurance Company to pay Ramakka an additional compensation of ₹4,55,052, with interest at six per cent per annum.

The tribunal had earlier wrongly treated Krishnappa as unmarried and deducted 50 per cent of his income towards personal expenses, even though he was married and survived by his wife, Ramakka.