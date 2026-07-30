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Karnataka High Court Censures Lower Court Judge For Involvement In Public Spat With Student

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court reprimanded a principal civil judge from Malur for getting involved in a road rage incident with a student and his family, and subsequently getting them arrested. The court stayed the investigation into the case and directed the Registrar General of the High Court to place the matter before the Chief Justice for appropriate action against her.

"It is very dangerous and unbecoming of a judge to indulge in such street fights or personal vendettas. Taking a minor road rage issue personally, using personal influence to misappropriate the law and arresting innocent motorists is a worrying development," Justice M Nagaprasanna observed, while hearing a criminal petition filed by K M Vinay, his mother V Kavita, and his grandfather P Venkatesh, seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against them at the Malur police station on the judge's instruction.

The road rage incident occurred near JSS College Layout in Malur in Kolar district of Karnataka on July 18, but came to light on July 23, when a video of the judge's spat with Vinay and his family members went viral on social media.