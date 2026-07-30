Karnataka High Court Censures Lower Court Judge For Involvement In Public Spat With Student
The court stayed the investigation into the case and directed the Registrar General to place the matter before the CJ for appropriate action against her.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court reprimanded a principal civil judge from Malur for getting involved in a road rage incident with a student and his family, and subsequently getting them arrested. The court stayed the investigation into the case and directed the Registrar General of the High Court to place the matter before the Chief Justice for appropriate action against her.
"It is very dangerous and unbecoming of a judge to indulge in such street fights or personal vendettas. Taking a minor road rage issue personally, using personal influence to misappropriate the law and arresting innocent motorists is a worrying development," Justice M Nagaprasanna observed, while hearing a criminal petition filed by K M Vinay, his mother V Kavita, and his grandfather P Venkatesh, seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against them at the Malur police station on the judge's instruction.
The road rage incident occurred near JSS College Layout in Malur in Kolar district of Karnataka on July 18, but came to light on July 23, when a video of the judge's spat with Vinay and his family members went viral on social media.
On July 18, the judge was traveling from her residence to the court around 1 pm. Vinay, who was on a two-wheeler, overtook the car driven by the judge's husband. While overtaking, Vinay asked the car driver to drive slowly. The magistrate and her husband allegedly chased the two-wheeler, got out of the car and entered into a verbal altercation with Vinay and his mother.
She also directed the police to register an FIR against Vinay, his mother and his grandfather, leading to their arrests. They were later released on bail. During the hearing, the court was told that the magistrate had directed the video's removal from social media.
After viewing the CCTV footage, the High Court expressed anguish over the judicial officer's conduct. "The video clearly indicates that the judicial officer behaved in a manner totally unbecoming of the office she holds. Every act of a judicial officer in the discharge of judicial duties is not confined to the four walls of the court hall, but travels beyond the court hall when interactions happen with the public," Justice Nagaprasanna said.
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