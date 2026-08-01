ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Health Dept Refutes Reports Of 7,000 College Students Testing HIV-Positive, Calls Information 'False And Misleading'

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS), under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, has dismissed media and social media reports claiming that 7,000 college students in the state had tested HIV positive, calling the information "completely false and misleading".

The department has appealed to media organisations to publish the official clarification to prevent unnecessary panic and misinformation. The clarification comes as the state rolls out the Mobilisation for AIDS Suraksha (MAS) programme, an eight-month Red Ribbon Awareness Campaign aimed at preventing the spread of HIV and creating awareness among college students through monthly educational activities.

According to KSAPS, the campaign is part of a broader effort to identify an estimated 56,000 people living with HIV in Karnataka who remain undiagnosed, based on estimates by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO). As part of the initiative, the public has been encouraged to use the HIV Self-Risk Assessment QR Code available on breakfreeindia.org to assess their risk and seek testing at the nearest Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre (ICTC), if required.

The awareness programme is being implemented in coordination with District AIDS Prevention and Control Officers (DAPCOs) and multiple government departments, including Home, Collegiate Education, Technical Education, Panchayat Raj, Transport, Social Welfare, Food and Civil Supplies, Industries and Commerce, Geology and Mines, Backward Classes Welfare, and the Karnataka State Unorganised Workers Board.

Addressing the media, UT Khader, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, rejected reports suggesting a rise in HIV cases among Gen Z and college students."Karnataka is implementing an extensive awareness programme with the goal of achieving zero AIDS cases. Reports claiming that thousands of college students have tested HIV positive are completely false. We have comprehensive records of people tested in both government and private hospitals, and we are introducing a digital system to monitor treatment and ensure free medicines reach every eligible patient," he said.