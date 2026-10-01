ETV Bharat / bharat

Convicted For Husband's Murder, Karnataka HC Grants One-Day Parole To Woman, Her Lover To Get Married

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has granted one-day parole to two life convicts, a woman and her lover, who were convicted of conspiring to murder her first husband, allowing them to get married.

A Dharwad Bench headed by Justice M J S Kamal passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Sridhar and Siddavva alias Priyanka Jagamatti, who are lodged in Belagavi prison.

The court observed that although the request raises moral concerns because the petitioners were convicted in connection with the murder of Siddavva's husband, a legal right cannot be denied solely on moral grounds when there is no statutory prohibition.

The Bench noted that parole serves an important role in maintaining prisoners' family and social relationships and can contribute to their rehabilitation. The two petitioners have spent a total of 3 years, 5 months and 25 days in custody, including the period during trial and after conviction. The court also noted that there were no adverse reports regarding their conduct in prison.

The petitioners had originally sought 90 days' parole, stating that they had decided to marry each other. However, the court restricted the relief to a single day after the government submitted that prison regulations did not permit marriages to be conducted inside jail premises.