ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka HC Dismisses Petition Of Travel Agent Who Helped Terror-Suspect Obtain Passport Using Fake Documents

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday refused to quash the criminal case against a Mangaluru-based travel agent who was involved in the illegal renewal of passports of several people, including a terror suspect wanted by the Andhra Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad.

"Those who work against the country's interests must be brought to justice," said Justice M. Nagaprasanna while dismissing the petition filed by travel agent Haider seeking quashing of the case against him. "Be it ordinary citizens, middlemen or government employees, betrayal of the country cannot be forgiven. The investigation of serious cases that threaten national security cannot stop due to personal health or mercy," the Justice said.

Not only those involved in terrorist acts, but also everyone who creates documents and helps them are traitors, the bench said and added that the law should reach the last link in the criminal chain.

"If the petitioner is innocent, then he should face trial and be acquitted. Even if the petitioners deserve sympathy due to their disability, health condition or personal circumstances, the charges involving acts inimical to the national interest cannot be quashed," the Justice said while dismissing the petition.