Karnataka HC Dismisses Petition Of Travel Agent Who Helped Terror-Suspect Obtain Passport Using Fake Documents
The HC said that helping a terror suspect get a passport through illegal means is nothing but betraying one's own country.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday refused to quash the criminal case against a Mangaluru-based travel agent who was involved in the illegal renewal of passports of several people, including a terror suspect wanted by the Andhra Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad.
"Those who work against the country's interests must be brought to justice," said Justice M. Nagaprasanna while dismissing the petition filed by travel agent Haider seeking quashing of the case against him. "Be it ordinary citizens, middlemen or government employees, betrayal of the country cannot be forgiven. The investigation of serious cases that threaten national security cannot stop due to personal health or mercy," the Justice said.
Not only those involved in terrorist acts, but also everyone who creates documents and helps them are traitors, the bench said and added that the law should reach the last link in the criminal chain.
"If the petitioner is innocent, then he should face trial and be acquitted. Even if the petitioners deserve sympathy due to their disability, health condition or personal circumstances, the charges involving acts inimical to the national interest cannot be quashed," the Justice said while dismissing the petition.
Meanwhile, the bench expressed surprise at the conduct of a police constable who approved 15 passport applications bearing the same address without any verification.
"This is not just an administrative lapse, but a serious dereliction of duty that threatens the country's sovereignty," the court observed. The court ordered the state government to quickly dispose of the proposal seeking permission to take legal action against the accused constable.
Background of the case: The accused, who ran a travel agency in Mangaluru, illegally renewed passports for 15 people, including Andhra Pradesh's 'most wanted' terrorist Ibrahim Khalil. For all these 15 applications, the accused created a false document stating his own address as the real address. It is alleged that he conspired to cover up the police investigation and make the verification successful.
A complaint was filed at the Mangaluru North East Police Station in this regard. The police investigated and filed a chargesheet against the applicant. The applicant approached the High Court seeking to quash the case against him.
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