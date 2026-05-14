Karnataka Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: ₹22 Crore Allegedly Credited To Dead Beneficiaries; Massive Verification Drive Underway
The first list sent by state government contained names of 9,813 deceased beneficiaries whose accounts had received Gruha Lakshmi payments - Reports Vinod Pudu.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST|
Updated : May 14, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Dakshina Kannada: Allegations that funds under Karnataka's flagship Gruha Lakshmi scheme were credited to the bank accounts of deceased beneficiaries have triggered a large-scale verification exercise in Dakshina Kannada district, with officials now scrutinising thousands of beneficiary records amid concerns over possible irregular payments.
Congress-led government in Karnataka launched Gruha Lakshmi scheme in 2023 which provides financial aid of ₹2,000 to women head of families the state.
The controversy surfaced after the district received a list from the state directorate identifying beneficiaries whose accounts allegedly continued to receive Gruha Lakshmi instalments even after their deaths.
Initial estimates suggested that irregular payments in the district alone could amount to nearly ₹22 crore. However, officials now say the figure is likely to reduce significantly after correcting duplicate entries and technical discrepancies.
Speaking to ETV Bharat on Thursday, Dakshina Kannada District Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee President Bharat Mundodi said the administration immediately launched a detailed verification process after doubts emerged regarding the authenticity of several records.
"We informed the authorities at the beginning itself that such a huge amount of fraudulent payment in Dakshina Kannada appeared unlikely. During verification, we found several duplicate entries and mismatches in records," Mundodi said.
According to officials, the first list sent by the state government contained the names of 9,813 deceased beneficiaries from Dakshina Kannada whose accounts had reportedly received Gruha Lakshmi payments. However, district-level scrutiny later found that nearly 379 entries were duplicates.
In another 432 cases, officials found discrepancies between death records and bank account details, and those cases are still under examination. So far, authorities have confirmed 368 cases in which payments continued even after the beneficiary's death. Officials said ₹30.86 lakh has already been recovered and returned to the government.
The verification exercise is being carried out with the support of anganwadi workers, taluk-level officials and village committee members, who are conducting field-level checks to determine whether instalments were credited after a beneficiary’s death.
Mundodi said the district administration is currently trying to verify the remaining cases village by village before submitting a final report to the government.
In the second phase of the exercise, the state government reportedly provided another list containing 8,884 names. However, officials said the absence of complete addresses and village details in the records has severely complicated verification efforts.
"Many lists contain only names without proper addresses. We are now using ration card numbers to trace the beneficiaries," Mundodi said. He added that privacy-related restrictions were also slowing the process, as some officials were reluctant to share full address details with committee members involved in field verification.
A formal request has now been sent to the state directorate seeking complete address details and supporting records to speed up the inquiry. Officials clarified that the issue is not confined to Dakshina Kannada alone and that similar irregularities have surfaced in several districts across Karnataka.
Authorities said recovery is expected to be easier in cases where the money remains untouched in beneficiaries' bank accounts. However, concerns remain that some funds may already have been withdrawn through ATMs or other transactions, potentially complicating recovery efforts.
Instead of immediately pursuing legal action, officials are currently attempting to recover the money through public cooperation, local leaders and village-level committee intervention.
Dakshina Kannada currently has 3,86,030 registered beneficiaries under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Officials said surveys are also underway to identify eligible women who were unable to enrol due to technical or documentation-related problems.
According to Mundodi, nearly 28 instalments have already been disbursed under the scheme, with each beneficiary receiving close to ₹56,000 so far.
In response to the controversy, the Karnataka government is now reportedly considering introducing mandatory life certificates or periodic verification systems to ensure that future payments are made only to living beneficiaries.
"The Chief Minister has already directed officials to examine mechanisms to confirm whether beneficiaries are alive before releasing future instalments," Mundodi said.
He added that periodic verification using ration cards and other official documents could help prevent similar irregularities in the future.
Officials stressed that the verification process is still ongoing and that final figures regarding the extent of irregular payments will emerge only after complete records are received from the state government and field verification is completed across all villages.
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