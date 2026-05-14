ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: ₹22 Crore Allegedly Credited To Dead Beneficiaries; Massive Verification Drive Underway

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and others during the launch of 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, in Mysuru on Aug. 30, 2023. ( PTI )

Dakshina Kannada: Allegations that funds under Karnataka's flagship Gruha Lakshmi scheme were credited to the bank accounts of deceased beneficiaries have triggered a large-scale verification exercise in Dakshina Kannada district, with officials now scrutinising thousands of beneficiary records amid concerns over possible irregular payments.

Congress-led government in Karnataka launched Gruha Lakshmi scheme in 2023 which provides financial aid of ₹2,000 to women head of families the state.

The controversy surfaced after the district received a list from the state directorate identifying beneficiaries whose accounts allegedly continued to receive Gruha Lakshmi instalments even after their deaths.

Initial estimates suggested that irregular payments in the district alone could amount to nearly ₹22 crore. However, officials now say the figure is likely to reduce significantly after correcting duplicate entries and technical discrepancies.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on Thursday, Dakshina Kannada District Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee President Bharat Mundodi said the administration immediately launched a detailed verification process after doubts emerged regarding the authenticity of several records.

"We informed the authorities at the beginning itself that such a huge amount of fraudulent payment in Dakshina Kannada appeared unlikely. During verification, we found several duplicate entries and mismatches in records," Mundodi said.

According to officials, the first list sent by the state government contained the names of 9,813 deceased beneficiaries from Dakshina Kannada whose accounts had reportedly received Gruha Lakshmi payments. However, district-level scrutiny later found that nearly 379 entries were duplicates.

In another 432 cases, officials found discrepancies between death records and bank account details, and those cases are still under examination. So far, authorities have confirmed 368 cases in which payments continued even after the beneficiary's death. Officials said ₹30.86 lakh has already been recovered and returned to the government.

The verification exercise is being carried out with the support of anganwadi workers, taluk-level officials and village committee members, who are conducting field-level checks to determine whether instalments were credited after a beneficiary’s death.

Mundodi said the district administration is currently trying to verify the remaining cases village by village before submitting a final report to the government.

In the second phase of the exercise, the state government reportedly provided another list containing 8,884 names. However, officials said the absence of complete addresses and village details in the records has severely complicated verification efforts.