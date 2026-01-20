ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Govt Suspends DGP Ramachandra Rao Over Viral Obscene Videos; Home Dept Asked To Submit Report

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday night suspended senior IPS officer and Director General of Police (DGP) of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), K Ramachandra Rao, in connection with viral videos which purportedly showed him behaving indecently and in a compromising position with women while on duty and in uniform.

Taking serious note of the videos, the government ordered his suspension with immediate effect and said a detailed investigation will be conducted in this regard.

According to an order issued by KV Ashoka, Under Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), the government is initially convinced that the video involving senior police officer Ramchandra Rao, a 1993-batch IPS officer, was leaked to the media and has caused embarrassment to the government.

The order also states that the government believes Rao has violated Rule 3 of the All India Service Rules, 1968, which deals with conduct of officers.

The DPAR said the official has been suspended from service pending investigation, using the state government's powers to take disciplinary action under the All India Service Rules.