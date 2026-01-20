Karnataka Govt Suspends DGP Ramachandra Rao Over Viral Obscene Videos; Home Dept Asked To Submit Report
Hours after CM Siddaramaiah assured action, Karnataka government placed K Ramachandra Rao under suspension over viral videos allegedly showing him in compromising act with women.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 8:55 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday night suspended senior IPS officer and Director General of Police (DGP) of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), K Ramachandra Rao, in connection with viral videos which purportedly showed him behaving indecently and in a compromising position with women while on duty and in uniform.
Taking serious note of the videos, the government ordered his suspension with immediate effect and said a detailed investigation will be conducted in this regard.
According to an order issued by KV Ashoka, Under Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), the government is initially convinced that the video involving senior police officer Ramchandra Rao, a 1993-batch IPS officer, was leaked to the media and has caused embarrassment to the government.
The order also states that the government believes Rao has violated Rule 3 of the All India Service Rules, 1968, which deals with conduct of officers.
The DPAR said the official has been suspended from service pending investigation, using the state government's powers to take disciplinary action under the All India Service Rules.
During the suspension period, Rao will be eligible to receive allowances as per rules. He has also been instructed not to leave headquarters without prior permission.
The suspension came just hours after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a report has been sought from the Home Department regarding the viral video. Speaking in Belgaum, the Chief Minister said that if any wrongdoing is found, action will be taken against the officer, no matter how senior he is.
However, the IPS officer in question expressed shock over the viral videos and refuted the allegations being made, claiming that these were made viral with an intention to malign his image. "This is shocking to me too. All these videos are fake and fabricated. I don't know anything about it. There should be an investigation. I am consulting my lawyers, and I will initiate legal action against the people involved in this," Rao said.
It is worth mentioning here that Ramchandra Rao is the father of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who is behind bars in the multi-crore gold smuggling case. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had arrested the actress last year at Bengaluru International Airport after she was found in possession of 14.8 kg of gold.
