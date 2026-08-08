ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Govt Constitutes Committee To Make Bengaluru's Mobility System More Integrated, Technology Driven

A Yellow Line Metro train runs on tracks between RV Road and Bommasandra in Bengaluru ( IANS )

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has constituted an ‘Urban Mobility Mission Committee for Bengaluru’ (UMMCB) to make the city's urban mobility system more integrated, efficient, sustainable and technology-driven.

The committee, to be headed by Home Minister Priyank Kharge, wishes to bring all stakeholders from institutions, private sector, technology companies, experts and citizens onto a common platform and develop comprehensive solutions instead of taking isolated measures to address the IT city's mobility challenges, says an order issued by the Home Department.

The committee members will include senior officers from various government departments and agencies, representatives from private mobility platforms including Namma Yatri, MoveInSync, Uber, Rapido, and Ola; the delivery and logistics sector, including Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon Logistics and Flipkart; as well as IIM Bengaluru, the corporate sector, hotels, school and college associations, auto-rickshaw and taxi associations, employee transport services and parking technology companies.

File photo of the inside view of the Yellow Line Metro in Bengaluru (IANS)

"Bengaluru, which is growing rapidly, is facing several urban mobility challenges, including increasing traffic congestion, longer travel times, inadequate first-mile and last-mile connectivity, lack of coordination among public transport systems, parking problems, freight movement and increasing pressure on road space. These challenges are also affecting the city’s productivity, economic efficiency and citizens' quality of life, the order said.