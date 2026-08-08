Karnataka Govt Constitutes Committee To Make Bengaluru's Mobility System More Integrated, Technology Driven
The committee, headed by the Home Minister, includes stakeholders from private sectors, technology companies, and experts.
By Anil Gejji
Published : August 8, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has constituted an ‘Urban Mobility Mission Committee for Bengaluru’ (UMMCB) to make the city's urban mobility system more integrated, efficient, sustainable and technology-driven.
The committee, to be headed by Home Minister Priyank Kharge, wishes to bring all stakeholders from institutions, private sector, technology companies, experts and citizens onto a common platform and develop comprehensive solutions instead of taking isolated measures to address the IT city's mobility challenges, says an order issued by the Home Department.
The committee members will include senior officers from various government departments and agencies, representatives from private mobility platforms including Namma Yatri, MoveInSync, Uber, Rapido, and Ola; the delivery and logistics sector, including Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon Logistics and Flipkart; as well as IIM Bengaluru, the corporate sector, hotels, school and college associations, auto-rickshaw and taxi associations, employee transport services and parking technology companies.
"Bengaluru, which is growing rapidly, is facing several urban mobility challenges, including increasing traffic congestion, longer travel times, inadequate first-mile and last-mile connectivity, lack of coordination among public transport systems, parking problems, freight movement and increasing pressure on road space. These challenges are also affecting the city’s productivity, economic efficiency and citizens' quality of life, the order said.
Priority to Data-Driven Mobility Management
Kharge said that the key objectives of the committee include improving coordination among government institutions, making private mobility and logistics organisations formal stakeholders, integrating public transport, private transport, first-mile and last-mile connectivity and pedestrian infrastructure, and reducing traffic congestion through data-driven interventions, Home Minister Priyank Kharge said.
The committee will focus on improving commuter experience, safety, reliability and connectivity; encouraging public transport use; developing practical solutions for mobility challenges in major employment centres such as ORR, Manyata Tech Park, Whitefield and Electronic City; and enabling real-time data sharing and dashboard-based monitoring, the Minister added.
Seven working groups have been constituted under the committee covering traffic management and road safety, public transport integration, first-mile and last-mile connectivity, corporate and technology cluster mobility, digital mobility and data, urban freight and delivery mobility, and infrastructure and roadworks coordination.
The key functions of the committee include preparing a unified Bengaluru Mobility Action Plan, identifying major congestion-prone roads and junctions, coordinating among public and private mobility agencies, developing a Bengaluru Mobility Dashboard, establishing a data-sharing system, improving first-mile and last-mile connectivity around Metro, bus and suburban railway stations, developing pedestrian and cycling facilities, and monitoring progress by measuring the implementation of various measures, the Minister said.
The committee will meet once every three months and quarterly meetings will also be held with the working groups. Progress reports will be submitted every three months, Kharge said.
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