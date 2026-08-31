ETV Bharat / bharat

Cauvery Water Dispute | 'Released Excess Water To Tamil Nadu As Of August 31': Karnataka To Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Karnataka government informed the Supreme Court that it released excess water to Tamil Nadu as of Monday and is complying with the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) direction to ensure a flow of 9,000 cusecs.

On August 25, the CWMA upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) recommendation directing Karnataka to ensure a flow of 9,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

Today, the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing Tamil Nadu's plea seeking directions to Karnataka for immediate release of Cauvery water. Senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, representing Tamil Nadu, contended before the bench that his client raised the water backlog issue before the authority but no direction was issued on it.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the Karnataka government, contended before the bench that his client is complying with the CWMA direction as of today.

Divan said that under the August 25 direction, Karnataka was required to release 9,000 cusecs of water and released 10,727 cusecs on the first day. The bench was informed by the Karnataka government that on August 30, 9,888 cusecs of water was released and as of 8 AM today, 11,547 cusecs was released.