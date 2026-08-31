Cauvery Water Dispute | 'Released Excess Water To Tamil Nadu As Of August 31': Karnataka To Supreme Court
CWMA upheld Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) recommendation directing Karnataka to ensure a flow of 9,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 31, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Karnataka government informed the Supreme Court that it released excess water to Tamil Nadu as of Monday and is complying with the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) direction to ensure a flow of 9,000 cusecs.
On August 25, the CWMA upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) recommendation directing Karnataka to ensure a flow of 9,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.
Today, the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing Tamil Nadu's plea seeking directions to Karnataka for immediate release of Cauvery water. Senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, representing Tamil Nadu, contended before the bench that his client raised the water backlog issue before the authority but no direction was issued on it.
Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the Karnataka government, contended before the bench that his client is complying with the CWMA direction as of today.
Divan said that under the August 25 direction, Karnataka was required to release 9,000 cusecs of water and released 10,727 cusecs on the first day. The bench was informed by the Karnataka government that on August 30, 9,888 cusecs of water was released and as of 8 AM today, 11,547 cusecs was released.
Karnataka’s counsel said his client has released an excess amount of water as of today. Tamil Nadu counsel contended that Karnataka had earlier been directed to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days starting August 12, but the quantity was reduced to 9,000 cusecs without any reason.
The bench replied that Tamil Nadu wants water and Karnataka is releasing it. Karnataka’s counsel submitted that his client recently declared a severe drought in some areas, including districts falling within the Cauvery basin.
However, Vaidyanathan argued that some authority must examine why his client’s backlog should not be cleared. The bench was informed that the CWRC was reviewing the situation every 15 days.
After hearing submissions, the bench scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 15. The bench asked the parties to place updated data on record, and they could also submit details of any further developments in the meantime.
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