Karnataka Government Moves Supreme Court Challenging HC Order Allowing Bike Taxis
Sources said the decision is to assert its discretion to refuse contract carriage permit and it may consider allowing bike taxis after formulating a policy.
By Anil Gejji
Published : April 23, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has moved the Supreme Court against the high court order that favoured allowing bike taxis to ply in the state leaving thousands of bike taxi operators disappointed.
Through a special leave petition which the Supreme Court admitted on Tuesday, the Karnataka government challenged the high court verdict on the grounds that it undermined its discretion to refuse contract carriage permit besides overlooking the statutory classification of passenger vehicles while directing the state government to recognise bike taxis as passenger vehicles.
In its January 2026 order, the High Court had directed the Karnataka government to register two-wheelers as 'transport vehicles' and issue 'contract carriage' permits to facilitate bike taxi operations, stating that thousands of people depend on them for livelihood.
"The High Court's order to recognise bike taxis as 'contract carriages' is based on a fundamentally flawed premise that a motorcycle is inherently a transport vehicle. Motorcycles have never been classified either by definition or by regulatory intent, as motor cabs or contract carriages. Such a conclusion is contrary to the express statutory definitions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988," said the petition, the excerpts of which are available with ETV Bharat.
Classifications like motor cabs and contract carriages are meant for commercial passenger transport, while motorcycles are primarily for personal use, the petition argued, adding that simply being able to carry a pillion rider does not qualify a motorcycle as a passenger transport vehicle.
The contract carriage operations are subject to permit conditions, safety norms, fare regulation and passenger liability and insurance frameworks. "In the absence of specific statutory rules addressing these aspects for motorcycles, automatic inclusion is legally impermissible," the petition said.
Furthermore, it argued that Section 74(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act confirms the discretion of the State Government and the Regional Transport Authorities to refuse to grant a contract carriage permit.
"Granting permits is a discretion (of the state government) not a mandatory obligation. But the high court ignored this discretion," the petition argued.
We are disappointed, says bike taxi operators
The Karnataka government's move has left thousands of bike taxi operators disappointed. "We were hoping that the government would soon formulate a policy allowing bike taxi services. The High Court direction had dashed this hope. Now that the government has challenged the High Court’s order in the Supreme Court, we are disappointed," said Navin, who uses his bike as a taxi to and from his office. Navin works as a contract employee with the Karnataka Industries Department.
The decision to challenge the HC order also contrasts with the state government's earlier stance. In a letter to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in January, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that the state government was favourably considering allowing bike taxis and was in the process of drafting guidelines in this regard.
Rahul, after a delegation of bike taxi operators met him, had written to Siddaramaiah asking him to allow bike taxi services as their livelihood depended on it.
The government has an open mind to draft bike taxi policy
Notwithstanding its SLP, the state government has an open mind to formulate a policy to allow bike taxis, said an official from the State Transport Department.
"The government is sympathetic towards bike taxi operators and it may formulate a regulatory framework to allow bike taxi operations in future," he added.
The decision to question the divisional bench’s order was taken because it disregarded the statutory classifications of passenger vehicles as per the Motor Vehicles Act, concluding that the rules governing vehicle categories are immaterial to determining whether a motorcycle can be used as a transport vehicle, he added.
"Besides, it undermined the state government’s authority to regulate bike taxis as provided in the Act. We decided to challenge it so it does not become a precedent," he said.
Read More