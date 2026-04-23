ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Government Moves Supreme Court Challenging HC Order Allowing Bike Taxis

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has moved the Supreme Court against the high court order that favoured allowing bike taxis to ply in the state leaving thousands of bike taxi operators disappointed.

Through a special leave petition which the Supreme Court admitted on Tuesday, the Karnataka government challenged the high court verdict on the grounds that it undermined its discretion to refuse contract carriage permit besides overlooking the statutory classification of passenger vehicles while directing the state government to recognise bike taxis as passenger vehicles.

In its January 2026 order, the High Court had directed the Karnataka government to register two-wheelers as 'transport vehicles' and issue 'contract carriage' permits to facilitate bike taxi operations, stating that thousands of people depend on them for livelihood.

"The High Court's order to recognise bike taxis as 'contract carriages' is based on a fundamentally flawed premise that a motorcycle is inherently a transport vehicle. Motorcycles have never been classified either by definition or by regulatory intent, as motor cabs or contract carriages. Such a conclusion is contrary to the express statutory definitions under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988," said the petition, the excerpts of which are available with ETV Bharat.

Classifications like motor cabs and contract carriages are meant for commercial passenger transport, while motorcycles are primarily for personal use, the petition argued, adding that simply being able to carry a pillion rider does not qualify a motorcycle as a passenger transport vehicle.

The contract carriage operations are subject to permit conditions, safety norms, fare regulation and passenger liability and insurance frameworks. "In the absence of specific statutory rules addressing these aspects for motorcycles, automatic inclusion is legally impermissible," the petition said.

Furthermore, it argued that Section 74(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act confirms the discretion of the State Government and the Regional Transport Authorities to refuse to grant a contract carriage permit.

"Granting permits is a discretion (of the state government) not a mandatory obligation. But the high court ignored this discretion," the petition argued.

We are disappointed, says bike taxi operators