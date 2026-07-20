ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Government Is Issuing Permanent Residence Certificates As Per Law, Says CM D K Shivakumar

This decision was taken to facilitate SIR and help people secure their right to vote. "Giving caste certificates to 4.85 crore people in the state is a first in the entire country. Similarly PRCs. No other government has taken this decision. Some may be afraid that we will misuse our power. Our government should not shy away from its responsibility," the CM said.

"I have repeatedly said that your vote is our right. Your vote is your life. Our government guarantees your vote and life. For the first time in the country, our government is delivering PRCs to every household free of cost," he said.

He spoke at the Vidhan Soudha while launching a program to distribute already valid caste certificates and a website to issue PRCs to about five crore people in the state.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday defended his government's decision to issue Permanent Residence Certificates (PRC) to Karnataka citizens, saying it would be the first step for those making a living in the state to claim their rights.

Responding to the BJP's complaint to the Governor against issuing PRCs, the CM said, "I will not talk about this. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clarified. We are issuing PRCs according to the country's laws and norms. No matter how much the opposition parties complain, we will continue with it," he said.

Revenue Minister G. Parameshwar said that according to the ECI's rules, those who are permanent residents must possess records to prove it.

"In that regard, we have decided to issue PRCs. We fixed certain criteria to issue PRCs. If a person is employed or married in the state and resides here for 10 years, that person is eligible for a PRC," Parameshwar said.

Questions have been raised regarding the presence of many outsiders, including Bangladeshis in the state. He said that all such individuals will be eliminated.

The process of distributing caste certificates will start from 20 July 2026 and will reach the public through 4 modes. A total of 4.85 crore digital caste certificates have been provided to the District Magistrates in PDF format, sorted by village. These copies are being printed and delivered to the doorsteps of the public. After distributing the certificates, the distributors enter the mobile number. The distributors record the total distribution details through the app.

A special website has been developed for the public to download their caste certificate for free. You can get the caste certificate by entering the RD number, ration card number, and Aadhaar number. Website link: https://nadakacheri.karnataka.gov.in/AJSKCertificates

Help centres at the hobli level: Help centres have been set up at each hobli level so that the public can easily download and print the caste certificate. At these centres, printing of caste certificate documents will be provided completely free of cost to the public.

Around 85 lakh caste certificates have already been linked with mobile numbers, and the download link has been sent to the concerned beneficiaries via WhatsApp or SMS.

The government has started issuing PRCs on a priority basis. The public can apply for a permanent residence certificate as per their requirement at the nearest Nadakacheri or online using the link: https://ajsk.karnataka.gov.in/nk5_online/Login/Login_Public