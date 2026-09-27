Four Asiatic Lion Cubs Die In Shivamogga Zoo
The cubs died within two days of birth, without receiving maternal care; parent lions Shiva and Sara had been brought from Indore last year.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
Shivamogga: Four cubs born to a lioness called Sara at the Tavarekoppa Zoo (Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari) in Shivamogga taluk of Karnataka have died, officials said on Sunday.
According to Zoo officials, the cubs died within two days of birth, without receiving maternal care. The birth of these four cubs marked a successful breeding outcome for the Asiatic lions at the Tavarekoppa Zoo, they added.
The parent lions, Shiva and Sara (both five years old), had been brought from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, last year. Asiatic lions are an endangered species.
"The cubs born to Sara have died. Since this was her first time as a mother, she lacked the instinct or knowledge to care for the cubs. Sometimes, cubs die because the mother fails to look after them. They will take good care of the cubs the next time they give birth. If the mother fails to look after the young ones again, we will have to arrange for caretakers to tend to them,” the zoo's Chief Executive Officer Amarakshara told ETV Bharat over the phone.
"Generally, we do not closely monitor the cubs of animals until they reach one year of age. However, if the mother provides proper care, such issues do not arise," he added.
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