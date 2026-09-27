ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Asiatic Lion Cubs Die In Shivamogga Zoo

The cubs were born at the Tavarekoppa Zoo. ( ETV Bharat )

Shivamogga: Four cubs born to a lioness called Sara at the Tavarekoppa Zoo (Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari) in Shivamogga taluk of Karnataka have died, officials said on Sunday.

According to Zoo officials, the cubs died within two days of birth, without receiving maternal care. The birth of these four cubs marked a successful breeding outcome for the Asiatic lions at the Tavarekoppa Zoo, they added. The parent lions, Shiva and Sara (both five years old), had been brought from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, last year. Asiatic lions are an endangered species.