Karnataka: Ex BJP MLC Dayananda Reddy Kidnapped Near Bengaluru; Abductors Demand Rs 3 Crore, Release Him Before Dawn
The dramatic incident unfolded near Heelalige late Monday night when the former legislator was leaving the Gold Coin Club, reportedly owned by him, police said.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 10:13 AM IST
Bengaluru: In a sensational late-night kidnapping that has sent shockwaves through Karnataka's political and business circles, former Karnataka Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Dayananda Reddy, a top Bharatiya Janata Party leader, was allegedly abducted at gunpoint near Anekal on the outskirts of the metropolitan city and held captive for several hours by unidentified men who demanded ₹3 crore for his release.
The dramatic incident unfolded near Heelalige in Anekal taluk late Monday night when the former legislator was leaving the Gold Coin Club, reportedly owned by him, police sources said.
According to the complaint filed by Dayananda Reddy, two men arrived on a motorcycle and intercepted his vehicle shortly after midnight. Pretending to deliver a 'gift box', they approached the car and gained access when the door was opened. The assailants then allegedly pulled out a firearm, threatened the driver and forced both occupants to drive in a direction dictated by them.
Police said another vehicle - described as a red car carrying additional accomplices - followed the abductors during the operation.
The former MLC and his driver were allegedly taken to the KHB Layout area near Attibele, where they were held inside the vehicle from around midnight until nearly 4.30 AM
Supari Worth ₹10 Crore
Recounting the ordeal, Dayananda Reddy claimed the abductors told him that a supari (or contract) worth ₹10 crore had been offered to eliminate him.
''They said they had lost money in trading and were heavily in debt. They claimed someone had offered them ₹10 crore to kidnap and kill me,'' Dayananda Reddy stated.
According to him, the gang said they had researched his background online and targeted him after learning about his business interests and social activities.
''They told me they found information about me on Wikipedia and believed I was wealthy. They then demanded ₹3 crore, saying they would spare me if I arranged the money,'' he alleged.
Dayananda Reddy reportedly pleaded with the kidnappers not to harm him and assured them that he would arrange the money after banks opened in the morning. The accused allegedly released him before dawn after handing over a phone number and instructing him to contact them once the money was withdrawn.
Hunt For Kidnappers On
Karnataka Police have registered a case based on Dayananda Reddy's complaint at the Attibele Police Station and launched a manhunt for the accused.
Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the Bommasandra–Anekal belt and tracking mobile phone data linked to the suspects. Police are also probing claims that the gang had rented accommodation near Yadavanahalli and had been planning kidnappings targeting wealthy individuals in the area.
The case has triggered concerns over rising organised criminal activity and extortion attempts on Bengaluru's outskirts, especially in rapidly developing industrial and real estate corridors around Anekal and Attibele.
Police officials have not yet confirmed whether the kidnappers were linked to any organised gang or whether the alleged 'contract killing' angle is genuine or part of an intimidation tactic used during the abduction. Investigations are underway.
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