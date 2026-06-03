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Karnataka: Ex BJP MLC Dayananda Reddy Kidnapped Near Bengaluru; Abductors Demand Rs 3 Crore, Release Him Before Dawn

Dayananda Reddy, a top Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Karnataka MLC, who was allegedly abducted at gunpoint near Anekal on Monday midnight ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: In a sensational late-night kidnapping that has sent shockwaves through Karnataka's political and business circles, former Karnataka Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Dayananda Reddy, a top Bharatiya Janata Party leader, was allegedly abducted at gunpoint near Anekal on the outskirts of the metropolitan city and held captive for several hours by unidentified men who demanded ₹3 crore for his release.

The dramatic incident unfolded near Heelalige in Anekal taluk late Monday night when the former legislator was leaving the Gold Coin Club, reportedly owned by him, police sources said.

According to the complaint filed by Dayananda Reddy, two men arrived on a motorcycle and intercepted his vehicle shortly after midnight. Pretending to deliver a 'gift box', they approached the car and gained access when the door was opened. The assailants then allegedly pulled out a firearm, threatened the driver and forced both occupants to drive in a direction dictated by them.

Police said another vehicle - described as a red car carrying additional accomplices - followed the abductors during the operation.

The former MLC and his driver were allegedly taken to the KHB Layout area near Attibele, where they were held inside the vehicle from around midnight until nearly 4.30 AM

Supari Worth ₹10 Crore

Recounting the ordeal, Dayananda Reddy claimed the abductors told him that a supari (or contract) worth ₹10 crore had been offered to eliminate him.

''They said they had lost money in trading and were heavily in debt. They claimed someone had offered them ₹10 crore to kidnap and kill me,'' Dayananda Reddy stated.