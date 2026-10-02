ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka: FIRs Registered Against BJP Leaders For Alleged Attempt To Delete Names Of Muslim voters

Belagavi: An FIR has been registered against Karnataka BJP leader Ravi Patil and others for allegedly attempting to get the names of 198 Muslim voters deleted from the electoral roll in Belagavi district using Form-7 applications during the ongoing SIR process, police said on Friday.

Also, at least two FIRs have been registered against the "SIR irregularities", including one in Mysuru against local BJP leaders and others with a complainant alleging "conspiracy" to get his, his family's and other members of the "Muslim community's votes deleted during the SIR process and thereby hurting the religious sentiments of the community and creating disturbance in society.

The case against Patil was registered at Belagavi Market police station following a complaint on September 30 by Meerasab Sanadi, who was working as a Booth Level Agent in Ward No 12 of the Belagavi North Assembly constituency, they said.

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that while recently assisting the BLO in the SIR of electoral rolls being undertaken by the EC and helping in the verification of voter information, on September 22 at around 2.30 pm, "the accused persons Patil, Shankar Beerappa Naik and Pashant Deepak Mundinmani, along with 20-25 others, allegedly came together with a malicious intention and conspired to target only voters belonging to the Muslim community."

They allegedly conspired to delete the names of 198 voters from the electoral roll and created fake documents and submitted them to the BLO, falsely claiming that the documents were genuine and had been issued by the ERO, the complainant alleged.

In the complaint, he alleged that the Form-7 applications brought by the accused with fake documents also contained the names of him and his family members.

Form-7 is a voter application form for objection to the proposed inclusion/deletion of a name in the existing electoral roll.

"They allegedly exerted pressure on the BLO and made another person speak over the phone claiming to be the ERO and obtained his signature, thereby cheating the complainant and the voters," the FIR said.

The complainant also claimed that it was found that they intended to create a situation in which, if the names of the 198 Muslim community voters were deleted from the electoral roll, the affected persons might become agitated and engage in violence, thereby disturbing peace and public order.