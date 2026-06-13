ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Ex-Soldier's 'Accidental Death' Was Murder; Poisoned By Wife And Paramour For Insurance Money

Belagavi: In a sensational twist in the March 13 suspected accidental death of a retired soldier in Karnataka's Belagavi, police on Saturday said he was poisoned to death by his wife and her paramour for Rs 2 crore insurance money. Police have arrested the duo on the disclosure of the woman's paramour even as the body has been exhumed and the remains sent for FSL examination.

The retired soldier Sandeep Manjargi hailing from Ghodageri village in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district was reportedly injured in a road accident on March 13, 2026 while he was going to the Hukkeri fair. Manjargi was admitted to a private hospital in Ghataprabha for treatment and breathed his last on the third day of treatment.

According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that his wife Suma, along with her paramour Pundalik Domber had poisoned Manjargi to death to usurp the insurance money after his death.

How The Murder Came To Light

Police investigation revealed that after the ex-soldier's death, Pundalik had demanded an equal share of the Rs 2 crore insurance money from Suma, who turned down the demand. Pundalik threatened Suma to expose her, but she did not budge, police said.

It is understood that Pundalik revealed the matter to his friends, who advised him to report it to the police. On the advice of his friends, Pundalik met the Yamakanamaradi police a few days ago and revealed the murder. Following Pundalik's disclosure, police called Sandeep's wife Suma for questioning during which she confessed to the crime.

Based on the statements of both Suma and Pundalik, the body of former soldier Sandeep Manjargi was exhumed in the presence of Belagavi Sub-Divisional Officer Shravan Nayak and a post-mortem was conducted again. The remains and organs have been sent to the FSL. The accused duo has been arrested and a case has been registered at Yamakanamaradi police station.

Brother Of Deceased Demands Strict Punishment