Karnataka Ex-Soldier's 'Accidental Death' Was Murder; Poisoned By Wife And Paramour For Insurance Money
The reported accidental death of an ex-soldier in Belagavi has turned out to be a murder by his own wife and her paramour.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Belagavi: In a sensational twist in the March 13 suspected accidental death of a retired soldier in Karnataka's Belagavi, police on Saturday said he was poisoned to death by his wife and her paramour for Rs 2 crore insurance money. Police have arrested the duo on the disclosure of the woman's paramour even as the body has been exhumed and the remains sent for FSL examination.
The retired soldier Sandeep Manjargi hailing from Ghodageri village in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district was reportedly injured in a road accident on March 13, 2026 while he was going to the Hukkeri fair. Manjargi was admitted to a private hospital in Ghataprabha for treatment and breathed his last on the third day of treatment.
According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that his wife Suma, along with her paramour Pundalik Domber had poisoned Manjargi to death to usurp the insurance money after his death.
How The Murder Came To Light
Police investigation revealed that after the ex-soldier's death, Pundalik had demanded an equal share of the Rs 2 crore insurance money from Suma, who turned down the demand. Pundalik threatened Suma to expose her, but she did not budge, police said.
It is understood that Pundalik revealed the matter to his friends, who advised him to report it to the police. On the advice of his friends, Pundalik met the Yamakanamaradi police a few days ago and revealed the murder. Following Pundalik's disclosure, police called Sandeep's wife Suma for questioning during which she confessed to the crime.
Based on the statements of both Suma and Pundalik, the body of former soldier Sandeep Manjargi was exhumed in the presence of Belagavi Sub-Divisional Officer Shravan Nayak and a post-mortem was conducted again. The remains and organs have been sent to the FSL. The accused duo has been arrested and a case has been registered at Yamakanamaradi police station.
Brother Of Deceased Demands Strict Punishment
The deceased's brother Sanjay Manjargi demanded stern punishment to the accused while expressing shock at his brother's murder.
“We were told that our brother had an accident while going to a fair. When he died in the hospital, a post-mortem was conducted. But there was no mention of poison in that report either. So, we kept quiet and believed that it was an accidental death. But there was a dispute between the Sandeep and wife over property and money,” he said.
“We knew that she did not want a husband, she only wanted money. But we never imagined that she would join hands with someone else and commit such a murder. We came to know about this murder only when the police called us. We have demanded that the guilty be severely punished”.
Paramour's Shocking Confession In Video
Accused Pundalik Domber has released a video statement, in which he confessed to his relationship with the woman and her plan to kill her husband by poisoning him.
Pundalik said that she had promished to give him part of the insurance money after her husband's death.
“Suma had said that we should go to Belgavi with four children including my two and settle down. But now an ex-soldier has died. He should not be treated unfairly. Sandeep's wife Suma should face strict legal action. If I have lied in this, I am ready to go to jail. This should be re-investigated. Until then, not a single rupee of insurance should be paid,” Pundalik said in the video.
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