Shivakumar Returns To Bengaluru Sans Definite Assurance From Congress High Command On Leadership Issue

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar returned to Bengaluru from Delhi on Monday afternoon without a ‘definite’ assurance from the Congress high command on change in leadership in the state.

Shivakumar was in Delhi for three days to seek clarification from the high command on leadership change in the Karnataka Government. He wanted AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Opposition leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to clarify if they were in favour of replacing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with him or not.

But sources said Shivakumar's efforts yielded no results with the high command asking him to wait till it takes a decision at an appropriate time on the leadership issue. However, Shivakumar dismissed it saying it was the media which was making a big fuss about it on the leadership issue.

"I have already told you that only time will answer all your questions. Other than this I have nothing to say," Shivakumar told reporters after his arrival in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon.