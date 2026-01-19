Shivakumar Returns To Bengaluru Sans Definite Assurance From Congress High Command On Leadership Issue
Shivakumar, upon his return from Delhi, said he and CM Siddaramaiah will abide with whatever the party high command decides on the issue.
By Anil Gejji
Published : January 19, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar returned to Bengaluru from Delhi on Monday afternoon without a ‘definite’ assurance from the Congress high command on change in leadership in the state.
Shivakumar was in Delhi for three days to seek clarification from the high command on leadership change in the Karnataka Government. He wanted AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Opposition leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to clarify if they were in favour of replacing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with him or not.
But sources said Shivakumar's efforts yielded no results with the high command asking him to wait till it takes a decision at an appropriate time on the leadership issue. However, Shivakumar dismissed it saying it was the media which was making a big fuss about it on the leadership issue.
"I have already told you that only time will answer all your questions. Other than this I have nothing to say," Shivakumar told reporters after his arrival in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon.
Further he said the party will take a call as far as the leadership issue is concerned and all Congressmen including him and Siddaramaiah will abide by it. “We have said it a number of times. There is no need for the media to speculate on it. The Congress will take an appropriate decision at an appropriate time,” he said.
When the reporters reminded him about his supporters keeping their fingers crossed about the outcome of his Delhi visit, Shivakumar said, "Why only my supporters? All 140 Congress MLAs including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are in my support. Do you know what Siddaramaiah and I discussed? Do you know what transpired between us and the high command? I know what transpired. I can't disclose it in public," he said.
According to talks within Congress circles, Rahul Gandhi had struck a deal between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar immediately after the 2023 Assembly elections to share the CM's post for 30 months each.
The party was forced to strike such a deal as both had staked a claim for the CM's post then. Now that Siddaramaiah completed his 30 months tenure, Shivakumar has been putting pressure on Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to direct Siddaramaiah to make way for him. On the other hand, Siddaramaiah and his supporters have been dismissing the existence of any such deal and the former will continue as the CM for the remaining 28 months.
Also Read
'Protecting Public Land': DK Shivakumar Hits Back At Pinarayi Vijayan Over Bengaluru Demolition Drive