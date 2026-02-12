ETV Bharat / bharat

'I Always Get Success Even Though I Have To Struggle A Bit', Says Karnataka DCM Shivakumar On Leadership Issue

FILE - Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visits flower show during Kanakotsava 2026 at Kanakapura, in Bengaluru South ( ANI )

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday held meetings with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyank Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyank Gandhi on the leadership issue in Karnataka. Shivakumar, who has been camping in Delhi for the past two days, met Rahul and Priyanka on Thursday and held a meeting for about half an hour. He also met Kharge and AICC General Secretary Karnataka in-charge K C Venugopal on Wednesday night. Shivakumar has been consistently pressurizing the party high command to effect a leadership change in the Karnataka government as promised in 2023 ever since Chief Minister Siddaramaiah completed 30 months in office in November 2025. It is being said that Rahul and Kharge struck a deal between Siddaramaih and Shivakumar in 2023 to share the CM post between the both for 30 months each.