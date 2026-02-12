'I Always Get Success Even Though I Have To Struggle A Bit', Says Karnataka DCM Shivakumar On Leadership Issue
Shivakumar has been pressurising the party high command to effect leadership change in Karnataka ever since Siddaramaiah completed 30 months in office in November 2025.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday held meetings with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyank Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyank Gandhi on the leadership issue in Karnataka.
Shivakumar, who has been camping in Delhi for the past two days, met Rahul and Priyanka on Thursday and held a meeting for about half an hour. He also met Kharge and AICC General Secretary Karnataka in-charge K C Venugopal on Wednesday night.
Shivakumar has been consistently pressurizing the party high command to effect a leadership change in the Karnataka government as promised in 2023 ever since Chief Minister Siddaramaiah completed 30 months in office in November 2025. It is being said that Rahul and Kharge struck a deal between Siddaramaih and Shivakumar in 2023 to share the CM post between the both for 30 months each.
After the meeting, Shivakumar refused to share what transpired between him and the Gandhis. "I will not disclose what we discussed in the meeting to the media. But we certainly discussed politics. We are politicians and we will discuss politics. I have also come to discuss political issues. I have not come here to enjoy Delhi weather," he said.
When asked about the issue of leadership change, Shivakumar said time will tell everything. However he was quick to add that he always got success in whatever he did or aspired for. "I have always succeeded in whatever I do or wish for. I might have to struggle but success will ultimately come to me," he said indirectly hinting that he would become the CM soon.
To a question whether he got clarity from the high command on his elevation as the CM, Shivakumar said the issue was not discussed. "The party has its own vision and goal. For us the party's success is important. Rahul, Kharge and other senior leaders will take a call whenever they think the time is right keeping the interest of the party and Karnataka in mind.
