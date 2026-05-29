ETV Bharat / bharat

DKS 1.0: Karnataka Congress Legislature Party To Elect D K Shivakumar As Its Leader Tomorrow

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting to elect a new Chief Minister is expected to be held in Bengaluru on Saturday evening, according to Congress sources.

The meeting, likely to be held in Vidhana Soudha, is expected to select D K Shivakumar as the leader of the legislature party, with Congress MLAs unanimously approving it. The party high command has already given its nod to power transfer following the resignation of S Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The Congress office has asked all Congress MLAs to be present in Bengaluru for the next two days.

According to sources, the Congress high command has asked Siddaramaiah to propose Shivakumar's name as the CLP leader and next CM. It will be seconded by some senior MLAs.

"It will send a message of unity," the source reasoned the decision.

After the meeting, Shivakumar will head to Lok Bhavan, where he will hand over the letter of his election as CLP leader to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Gehlot in turn will invite him to form the government. Shivakumar is expected to take the oath as CM on Monday.

On Thursday night, the Governor accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation. Siddaramaiah had handed over the resignation letter to the Governor's Special Secretary because Gehlot had left for Indore owing to his domestic exigency. After he returned to Bengaluru, Gehlot accepted the resignation and asked Siddaramaiah to continue as the caretaker CM until alternative arrangements are made.

DKS, Siddaramaiah discuss cabinet formation in Delhi

Siddaramaiah, who left for Delhi immediately after tendering his resignation from the CM's post, met Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday morning.

Siddaramaiah, along with Shivakumar, met Rahul, Kharge and AICC general secretaries Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal. The state leaders discussed cabinet formation, its composition and probable candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from the Karnataka Assembly.

Siddaramaiah thanked them for giving him the opportunity to serve as chief minister twice.