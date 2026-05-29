DKS 1.0: Karnataka Congress Legislature Party To Elect D K Shivakumar As Its Leader Tomorrow
Siddaramaiah will propose Shivakumar's name to be elected as CLP leader, making way for his deputy to be installed as Karnataka's next Chief Minister.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST|
Updated : May 29, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting to elect a new Chief Minister is expected to be held in Bengaluru on Saturday evening, according to Congress sources.
The meeting, likely to be held in Vidhana Soudha, is expected to select D K Shivakumar as the leader of the legislature party, with Congress MLAs unanimously approving it. The party high command has already given its nod to power transfer following the resignation of S Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister of Karnataka.
The Congress office has asked all Congress MLAs to be present in Bengaluru for the next two days.
According to sources, the Congress high command has asked Siddaramaiah to propose Shivakumar's name as the CLP leader and next CM. It will be seconded by some senior MLAs.
"It will send a message of unity," the source reasoned the decision.
After the meeting, Shivakumar will head to Lok Bhavan, where he will hand over the letter of his election as CLP leader to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Gehlot in turn will invite him to form the government. Shivakumar is expected to take the oath as CM on Monday.
On Thursday night, the Governor accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation. Siddaramaiah had handed over the resignation letter to the Governor's Special Secretary because Gehlot had left for Indore owing to his domestic exigency. After he returned to Bengaluru, Gehlot accepted the resignation and asked Siddaramaiah to continue as the caretaker CM until alternative arrangements are made.
DKS, Siddaramaiah discuss cabinet formation in Delhi
Siddaramaiah, who left for Delhi immediately after tendering his resignation from the CM's post, met Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday morning.
Siddaramaiah, along with Shivakumar, met Rahul, Kharge and AICC general secretaries Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal. The state leaders discussed cabinet formation, its composition and probable candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from the Karnataka Assembly.
Siddaramaiah thanked them for giving him the opportunity to serve as chief minister twice.
VIDEO | Delhi: Congress leader Siddaramaiah leaves from AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal's residence. He met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi earlier.#KarnatakaPolitics #Congress— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 29, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/Me28P1C7kl
Addressing the media shortly after the meeting, Surjewala said, "Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi. It was a pleasant meeting."
Without divulging many details, the Congress MP said both leaders discussed multiple political issues.
"They discussed multiple political issues (concerning Karnataka). I don't have anything to say further," he said.
In response to a question whether Siddaramaiah is ready to come to Delhi, Surjewala said, "We will tell in days to come."
According to sources, the Congress high command may finalise names for all the cabinet berths in one go and have them take the oath alongside the new Chief Minister, as it did immediately after the 2023 Assembly elections.
Since the state assembly elections are just two years away, the Congress high command is expected to induct many new faces into the cabinet to infuse new blood into the administration. Care-taker CM Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, is likely to join the new cabinet.
Several cabinet berth aspirants, including Sharath Bachegowda, K M Shivalingegowda, A R Krishnamurthy and other Congress MLAs have also been camping in Delhi to increase their chances.
Satish Jarkiholi to be new KPCC chief?
The Congress high command is also likely to select a new President for the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) today as the incumbent President, Shivakumar, will step down immediately after being selected as the CLP leader.
Senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi's name is doing the rounds for the post. Venugopal reportedly called Jarkiholi on Friday morning and discussed his possible elevation to the KPCC President's post.
Jarkiholi has expressed his willingness to head the state Congress unit on several occasions in the past. However, he wants to continue in the new cabinet while also holding the KPCC President's post. The party high command has yet to decide on his demand.
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