ETV Bharat / bharat

RSS Funding Must Be Transparent Before Targeting Minorities: Priyank Kharge On FRCA

Thiruvananthapuram: Karnataka IT Minister and senior Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioning the source of funds for the RSS and demanding transparency before implementing amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

Addressing a press conference at Indira Bhavan, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office here, Kharge alleged that the RSS, described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the world's largest cultural organisations, lacks proper registration and accountability. "

"The RSS must clarify where its funds come from. Only then can the government speak about regulating foreign funding and targeting minorities," he said. Kharge accused the BJP-led Centre of using FCRA amendments as a tool to weaken charitable activities, particularly those run by religious minorities. He said the move is part of a broader political strategy aimed at marginalising minority communities.

"The BJP has been in power for over a decade. If there is concrete evidence that foreign funds are being misused for anti-national activities or terrorism, the government must make it public," he asserted.

Raising questions over financial transparency, Kharge referred to electoral bonds and the PM CARES Fund, alleging a lack of accountability. He claimed that thousands of crores received through electoral bonds and contributions to the PM CARES Fund have not been transparently accounted for.