RSS Funding Must Be Transparent Before Targeting Minorities: Priyank Kharge On FRCA
The Congress leader alleged that the RSS, described by PM Narendra Modi as one of the world’s largest cultural organisations, lacks proper registration and accountability.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST|
Updated : April 1, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Karnataka IT Minister and senior Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioning the source of funds for the RSS and demanding transparency before implementing amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).
Addressing a press conference at Indira Bhavan, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office here, Kharge alleged that the RSS, described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the world's largest cultural organisations, lacks proper registration and accountability. "
"The RSS must clarify where its funds come from. Only then can the government speak about regulating foreign funding and targeting minorities," he said. Kharge accused the BJP-led Centre of using FCRA amendments as a tool to weaken charitable activities, particularly those run by religious minorities. He said the move is part of a broader political strategy aimed at marginalising minority communities.
"The BJP has been in power for over a decade. If there is concrete evidence that foreign funds are being misused for anti-national activities or terrorism, the government must make it public," he asserted.
Raising questions over financial transparency, Kharge referred to electoral bonds and the PM CARES Fund, alleging a lack of accountability. He claimed that thousands of crores received through electoral bonds and contributions to the PM CARES Fund have not been transparently accounted for.
He also alleged that significant contributions to the PM CARES Fund came from public sector employees, questioning the absence of detailed disclosures despite queries raised in Parliament and under the Right to Information Act (RTI).
Kharge further accused PM Modi of remaining silent on incidents of violence against minority communities. Citing reports by the United Christian Forum, he claimed that incidents of violence are being reported regularly across the country.
"During Christmas last year, in Kerala, a carol party was attacked by an activist of Sangh Parivar," Kharge said. The Karnataka leader also criticised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that he has failed to directly confront the Centre on such issues.
Describing the FCRA amendment as a 'political warning', Kharge said the government must first ensure transparency in funding related to the RSS, electoral bonds, and public funds before taking action that could impact civil society organisations. Kharge is touring Kerala as a star campaigner for Congress candidates in the upcoming Kerala Assembly election 2026 to be held on April 9.