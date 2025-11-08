Karnataka Congress Collects 1.12 Crore Signatures Against Alleged 'Vote Theft'
The signatures will be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her direction to ECI to prevent 'vote theft'.
By Anil Gejji
Published : November 8, 2025 at 5:05 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress has collected 1.12 crore signatures against what it alleged 'vote theft' by BJP in collusion with the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the signatures will be sent to AICC on November 10 which in turn will submit them to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her intervention into the matter. The Congress launched a nationwide signature campaign against 'vote theft' after Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi raised the issue in August.
"ECI is an independent constitutional body and people expect it to be so. But over the last few years it has become a slave of the BJP and facilitating it to steal votes," Siddaramaiah alleged while calling upon people to fight against 'vote theft' and 'save democracy'.
Further, he said Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has proved with documents that the BJP came to power at the Centre and a few states by stealing votes. "But the ECI has been maintaining a 'stoic silence'. Neither it has responded to the questions we have raised nor has it dismissed our documents as fake," he said.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the Congress is mulling to hold a massive rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 25 against 'vote theft'. "We have proved with documents that voter lists were manipulated with in the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat. We also unearthed an attempt to delete voters' names in the Aland Assembly segment. Despite this, the election commission is doing nothing," he alleged.
Shivakumar said the signature campaign and the Delhi rally are part of Congress' efforts to create awareness among people against vote theft. The party is also appointing BLAs for all booths in Bengaluru to prevent vote theft in the upcoming elections to five Bengaluru city corporations.
