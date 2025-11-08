ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Congress Collects 1.12 Crore Signatures Against Alleged 'Vote Theft'

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress has collected 1.12 crore signatures against what it alleged 'vote theft' by BJP in collusion with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the signatures will be sent to AICC on November 10 which in turn will submit them to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her intervention into the matter. The Congress launched a nationwide signature campaign against 'vote theft' after Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi raised the issue in August.

"ECI is an independent constitutional body and people expect it to be so. But over the last few years it has become a slave of the BJP and facilitating it to steal votes," Siddaramaiah alleged while calling upon people to fight against 'vote theft' and 'save democracy'.

Further, he said Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has proved with documents that the BJP came to power at the Centre and a few states by stealing votes. "But the ECI has been maintaining a 'stoic silence'. Neither it has responded to the questions we have raised nor has it dismissed our documents as fake," he said.