Karnataka CM Seeks Centre's Intervention As Commercial LPG Shortage Hits Bengaluru's Hospitality Industry

Bengaluru: Even as hoteliers struggle to source commercial LPG cylinders owing to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday sought urgent intervention from the Union Government to ensure adequate supply of commercial LPG cylinders.

In a letter to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, the CM urged him to issue suitable directions to the oil marketing companies to ensure smooth supply of LPG cylinders to the hospitality industry.

Several hotels and restaurant associations in Bengaluru have expressed concerns that they may have to temporarily shut down hotels and restaurants due to the non-availability of commercial LPG, he said.

"Benglauru has a large ecosystem of small restaurants, mess facilities and catering units that serve lakhs of people every day. The sudden supply disruption is now severely affecting hotels, catering establishments and other commercial users in Bengaluru. Any disruption to their functioning will have a direct impact on daily life in the city," he said.