Karnataka CM Seeks Centre's Intervention As Commercial LPG Shortage Hits Bengaluru's Hospitality Industry
The hotels in Bengaluru have been facing short supply of commercial LPG cylinders, forcing them to mull closing their businesses
Published : March 10, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
Bengaluru: Even as hoteliers struggle to source commercial LPG cylinders owing to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday sought urgent intervention from the Union Government to ensure adequate supply of commercial LPG cylinders.
In a letter to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, the CM urged him to issue suitable directions to the oil marketing companies to ensure smooth supply of LPG cylinders to the hospitality industry.
Several hotels and restaurant associations in Bengaluru have expressed concerns that they may have to temporarily shut down hotels and restaurants due to the non-availability of commercial LPG, he said.
"Benglauru has a large ecosystem of small restaurants, mess facilities and catering units that serve lakhs of people every day. The sudden supply disruption is now severely affecting hotels, catering establishments and other commercial users in Bengaluru. Any disruption to their functioning will have a direct impact on daily life in the city," he said.
He further stated that this issue also affects a large number of students and working professionals who live away from their homes and depend on hotels and mess facilities for regular meals. In addition, choultries (wedding halls), hostels and event venues that rely on commercial LPG for food preparation are also facing uncertainty, particularly with scheduled social and community events.
Given the scale of dependence on commercial LPG in a metropolitan city like Bengaluru, "I request your intervention to ensure that adequate commercial LPG supply is made available," said the CM.
He said that appropriate directions to the oil marketing companies to address the current supply constraints would help ease the situation.
Siddaramaiah also noted that the union government's recent order, which prioritizes LPG production and supplies it exclusively for domestic consumers, has caused an unintended shortage of commercial LPG in Bengaluru. "While the intention behind the order to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply to households across the country is well understood and appreciated, its implementation appears to have led to this situation," he said.
