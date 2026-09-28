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Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Meets Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, CR Paatil; Seeks Expedition Of Key Infra Projects In State

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (R) presents a gift to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting in Delhi ( X/@DKShivakumar )

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil in Delhi and took up several issues concerning the state.

The CM took up several issues during his meeting with the Defence Minister including the development of unused Defence land near Iblur Firing Range as a permanent public park, development of the 10 notified slums situated on Defence land and review of building and height restrictions around HAL Airport and Air Force Station Yelahanka, including the mandatory NOC requirement within a 20 km radius besides others. Shivakumar called for development of approximately 730 acres of unused Defence land near Iblur Firing Range as a permanent public park and lung space for Bengaluru. The Chief Minister also urged the Defence Minister for a “practical and mutually acceptable solution” for the 10 notified slums situated on approximately 43.838 acres of Defence land, along with urgent working permission for their repair and redevelopment. In addition to that, he called for review and rationalisation of building and height restrictions around HAL Airport and Air Force Station Yelahanka, including the mandatory NOC requirement within a 20 km radius; expediting the transfer of 13.709 acres of Defence land and granting working permission for the 24-metre road connecting Lower Agaram Road to Sarjapur Road via Ejipura Junction. Shivakumar also pitched for expediting the Defence land requirements for the Bengaluru Urban Vehicular Twin Tunnel Project and reducing the proposed licence fee for the underground section passing through the Defence area at Mekhri Circle.