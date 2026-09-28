Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Meets Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, CR Paatil; Seeks Expedition Of Key Infra Projects In State
During his meetings with the two ministers, discussed key issues concerning the state including development of the Defence land near Iblur as a public park.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil in Delhi and took up several issues concerning the state.
The CM took up several issues during his meeting with the Defence Minister including the development of unused Defence land near Iblur Firing Range as a permanent public park, development of the 10 notified slums situated on Defence land and review of building and height restrictions around HAL Airport and Air Force Station Yelahanka, including the mandatory NOC requirement within a 20 km radius besides others.
Shivakumar called for development of approximately 730 acres of unused Defence land near Iblur Firing Range as a permanent public park and lung space for Bengaluru.
Met Hon’ble Union Minister for Defence Shri Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) avaru in New Delhi today and discussed several important matters concerning Namma Bengaluru and its future growth.— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 28, 2026
1. Development of approximately 730 acres of unused Defence land near Iblur Firing Range… pic.twitter.com/iQrBXYPkLb
The Chief Minister also urged the Defence Minister for a “practical and mutually acceptable solution” for the 10 notified slums situated on approximately 43.838 acres of Defence land, along with urgent working permission for their repair and redevelopment.
In addition to that, he called for review and rationalisation of building and height restrictions around HAL Airport and Air Force Station Yelahanka, including the mandatory NOC requirement within a 20 km radius; expediting the transfer of 13.709 acres of Defence land and granting working permission for the 24-metre road connecting Lower Agaram Road to Sarjapur Road via Ejipura Junction.
Shivakumar also pitched for expediting the Defence land requirements for the Bengaluru Urban Vehicular Twin Tunnel Project and reducing the proposed licence fee for the underground section passing through the Defence area at Mekhri Circle.
He also urged for early clearance for transfer of 6.837 acres of Defence land for the proposed 18-metre link road connecting Bellary Road to Sarovara Layout; and expediting the transfer of 0.775 acres of Army land for widening the road at Mekhri Circle from two lanes to three lanes, easing a key traffic bottleneck on the airport route.
"The world looks at India through Bengaluru, and I am committed to ensuring that Namma Bengaluru has the foundations to realise its full potential as a truly global city. I urge the Ministry of Defence to expedite these pending matters, which are critical to improving connectivity, creating public spaces and enabling planned, sustainable development across the city," the Karnataka CM wrote on X while posting the pictures of his meeting with the Defence Minister.
Later in the day, the Chief Minister also called on Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil and discussed major water resource matters that are vital to Karnataka’s future.
Shivakumar, who was accompanied by TB Jayachandra, Special Representative of Karnataka government and senior officials, requested Paatil for expediting the appraisal and clearance of the Rs 16,745 crore Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water Project, and early publication of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT)-II Award in the Gazette, enabling the state to utilise its allocated share of water and advance irrigation projects.
Called on Hon’ble Union Minister for Jal Shakti Shri @CRPaatil avaru in New Delhi today, along with Shri T.B. Jayachandra, Special Representative, Government of Karnataka, at New Delhi, and senior officials, and discussed key water resource matters that are vital to Karnataka’s… pic.twitter.com/WIGT0gfqTf— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 28, 2026
He called for Central assistance for the Upper Bhadra Project under PMKSY, as announced in the Union Budget 2023-24;
early clearance of Karnataka’s proposals under PMKSY and FMBAP for irrigation development, flood mitigation and stronger water infrastructure; and ensuring an equitable allocation for Karnataka under the Godavari-Cauvery Link and Bedti-Varada (Hirevadatti) Link Project, keeping in view of State’s legitimate requirements and interests in the Krishna and Cauvery basins.
"Every step we take on water must strengthen the security of our farmers, support drought-prone regions, meet the drinking water needs of our people and build a more resilient Karnataka. I urge the Union Government to support these efforts so that every family, every farmer and every region of our state can look ahead with greater confidence and security," Shivakumar wrote in a social media post.
Shivakumar, who arrived in the national capital on Monday afternoon, is likely to meet other Union Ministers and attend a party meeting.
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