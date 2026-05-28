Siddaramaiah Announces Resignation, DK Shivakumar Set To Take Over As New Karnataka CM
Congress high command had reportedly asked Siddaramaiah to make way for a leadership change in Karnataka, while offering him a seat in the Rajya Sabha.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST|
Updated : May 28, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
Bengaluru: Ending months of speculations over leadership change in Congress-led Karnataka government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced his decision to resign from the post, during a breakfast meeting with his Cabinet colleagues at his official residence here.
According to sources, Siddaramaiah informed the ministers about the discussions held with the party high command in Delhi and said he would step down from the top post. Siddaramaiah also told the ministers that his current deputy DK Shivakumar will succeed him as per the high command's decision.
State Ministers Santos Lad and Ramalingareddy confirmed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit Lok Bhavan at 3.30 PM and tender his resignation.
State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said, "At the breakfast meet, Siddaramaiah told ministers that the high command has chosen DK Shuvakumar as the next CM."
This comes a day after AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala insisted no decision has been taken yet in this regard.
DK Shivakumar and other Cabinet colleagues were present at the breakfast meeting today. Contrary to the general perception, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar displayed bonhomie by hugging and sitting next to each other at the breakfast. Shivakumar also touched Siddaramaiah's feet and took his blessings.
On Wednesday, Surjewala stated that the Congress has not called for a meeting of its legislature party in the state and that no other decision has been taken yet. He also requested the media not to speculate on the issue.
Sources earlier indicated that the Congress high command asked Siddaramaiah to make way for a leadership change in the state and offered him a central role in the party with a Rajya Sabha seat. As per reports, Siddaramaiah has not immediately accepted the central role.
Some sources indicate Siddaramaiah may have decided to step down because the message came directly from the top party leader, Rahul Gandhi. The CM has repeatedly stated that he would step down if the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha asked him to do so.
Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were summoned to Delhi on Tuesday by the party, where there were back-to-back meetings at the Congress headquarters involving Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, party General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Surjewala.
Guv Leaves For MP, May Delay Siddaramaiah's Resignation
As per sources, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has left for his home state Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night, which might possibly delay the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah.
Siddaramaiah had on Wednesday sought an appointment with the Governor and the latter had given him time at 3 PM. But the Governor left for Indore late on Wednesday night Gehlot reportedly due to a family emergency. There is no clarity yet on his return to Bengaluru.
This leaves everyone with the question whether the CM will still visit Lok Bhavan at 3 PM and submit his resignation letter to the Governor's office in the Governor's absence. Should the CM submit resignation to the Governor in person? The Congress leaders including AICC General Secretary Karnataka In-charge Randeep Surjewala are consulting legal experts.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Federation of Backward Class Communities warned the Congress and its high command that the party will face consequences if Siddaramaiah is replaced.
Asserting that Congress came to power because of the support of backward class and AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) communities, federation leaders said there is no other leader of Siddaramaiah's stature in the Congress party, and warned of agitation if he is made to step down.
Shivakumar camp was jubilant, and his supporters broke into celebrations on Wednesday in many parts of the state, including Bengaluru and Ramanagara, amid reports that their leader was all set to become the next CM.
Supporters of Siddaramaiah gathered outside his official residence, protesting amid intense speculation that he might step down.
The leadership tussle within the ruling party had intensified amid speculation about a possible change of chief minister after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, 2025.
There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who is also the party state president, for the chief minister's post after the Congress won the May 2023 Assembly election. The party had then managed to convince Shivakumar and made him the deputy CM.
There were reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-a-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party. (With agency inputs)
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