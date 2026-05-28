ETV Bharat / bharat

Siddaramaiah Announces Resignation, DK Shivakumar Set To Take Over As New Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Ending months of speculations over leadership change in Congress-led Karnataka government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced his decision to resign from the post, during a breakfast meeting with his Cabinet colleagues at his official residence here.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah informed the ministers about the discussions held with the party high command in Delhi and said he would step down from the top post. Siddaramaiah also told the ministers that his current deputy DK Shivakumar will succeed him as per the high command's decision.

State Ministers Santos Lad and Ramalingareddy confirmed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit Lok Bhavan at 3.30 PM and tender his resignation.

State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said, "At the breakfast meet, Siddaramaiah told ministers that the high command has chosen DK Shuvakumar as the next CM."

This comes a day after AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala insisted no decision has been taken yet in this regard.

DK Shivakumar and other Cabinet colleagues were present at the breakfast meeting today. Contrary to the general perception, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar displayed bonhomie by hugging and sitting next to each other at the breakfast. Shivakumar also touched Siddaramaiah's feet and took his blessings.

DK Shivakumar touches the feet of Siddaramaiah as a mark of respect (ETV Bharat)

On Wednesday, Surjewala stated that the Congress has not called for a meeting of its legislature party in the state and that no other decision has been taken yet. He also requested the media not to speculate on the issue.

Sources earlier indicated that the Congress high command asked Siddaramaiah to make way for a leadership change in the state and offered him a central role in the party with a Rajya Sabha seat. As per reports, Siddaramaiah has not immediately accepted the central role.

Some sources indicate Siddaramaiah may have decided to step down because the message came directly from the top party leader, Rahul Gandhi. The CM has repeatedly stated that he would step down if the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha asked him to do so.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were summoned to Delhi on Tuesday by the party, where there were back-to-back meetings at the Congress headquarters involving Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, party General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Surjewala.