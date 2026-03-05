ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Budget: Industrialists Flag Rising Costs, Infrastructure Gaps; Call for MSME Support And Infra Push

Bengaluru: As Karnataka prepares to present its 2026–27 budget on Friday, industrialists and MSME representatives have outlined a series of expectations from the state government, particularly regarding the challenges faced by small and medium enterprises. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the budget at a time when the state is dealing with rising expenditure and fiscal pressures. Estimates suggest the size of the upcoming budget may increase to around Rs 4.7 lakh crore. At the same time, the government’s total debt is expected to cross Rs 1.3 lakh crore. A major portion of the state’s spending continues to be directed toward revenue expenditure such as salaries, pensions and routine administrative costs. Rising Revenue Expenditure Raises Fiscal Concerns Financial projections indicate that the Karnataka government may allocate nearly Rs 3.45 lakh crore toward revenue expenditure in the next fiscal year. Of this, around Rs 1.36 lakh crore, nearly 40 per cent of the revenue spending, is likely to be spent on salaries and pensions for government employees. Under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's current term since 2023–24, revenue expenditure has increased by around 42 per cent. Experts note that growing administrative costs leave limited room for capital expenditure that supports infrastructure and development projects. In the financial year ending March 2026, the state’s total budget stood at Rs 4.09 lakh crore. About 82 per cent of that amount went toward revenue expenditure and debt servicing, leaving only Rs 71,336 crore for capital projects. Official data also shows that as of January 2026, only 46 per cent of the allocated budget had been spent. MSMEs seek policy support and simplified systems Industrialist Ravikiran Kulkarni, former General Secretary of the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), said small and micro industries require policy attention distinct from that given to larger enterprises.

Ravikiran Kulkarni (ETV Bharat)

Afsar Pasha (ETV Bharat)

“Policies meant for medium or large industries often do not suit micro and small industries. We are requesting the government to create a separate directorate or ministry to address the needs of this sector,” he said.Kulkarni pointed out that small industries employ people from varied educational backgrounds and remain significant job providers. However, they face multiple operational challenges.“The minimum wage scale in Karnataka is higher than in neighbouring states, and frequent hikes in power tariffs and fixed charges are increasing production costs,” he said. “With such pressures, small industries find it difficult to compete either with industries in other states or in the global market.”He also highlighted infrastructure issues in industrial areas. “Many industrial roads are not motorable, and investors are hesitant to come to Karnataka,” he said. Kulkarni added that despite several investment agreements being signed, less than 15 percent have translated into actual projects.He urged the government to introduce an effective single-window clearance system. “Industries should not have to visit multiple offices for licences. A single application system for all approvals will help businesses operate more efficiently,” he said.Afsar Pasha, industrialist and Immediate Past President of the Muslim Industrialists Association (MIA India), said the budget should prioritise financial support for MSMEs, particularly working capital assistance. “Businesses often receive sudden orders but lack working capital to execute them. Subsidised working capital support will help MSMEs meet daily operational needs,” he said.Pasha also raised concerns about the declining number of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). “Many ITIs have closed over the last decade, and student enrolment has fallen. Reviving these institutions is necessary to maintain the supply of skilled manpower for MSMEs,” he said.He also called for regulation of rising power costs and suggested subsidies for smaller industries. In addition, he highlighted the need to address labour issues. “Migrant workers are essential for industries, but there should be systems to train them in the Kannada language and 1integrate them locally,” he said. Pasha further suggested promoting tourism, regulating the gig economy, and introducing healthcare outreach for workers in MSMEs through ESI facilities.

MB Balakrishna, industrialist and Immediate Past President of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), said the budget should balance welfare commitments with growth-oriented measures. “We expect continued focus on welfare schemes, but infrastructure development, agriculture, education and healthcare also need attention,” he said.

MB Balakrishna (ETV Bharat)

Balakrishna added that the government should introduce a dedicated MSME policy and improve access to credit. “Government procurement policies should ensure purchases from local MSMEs. Industrial land costs must be rationalised, and plots should be reserved for micro and small units,” he said. He also called for investment in technology and digital transformation. “Subsidies for ERP systems, incentives for automation and support for innovation in sectors like electronics, aerospace and manufacturing can strengthen Karnataka’s industrial ecosystem,” he said.With the budget presentation approaching, industry representatives say the coming fiscal plan will be closely watched to see whether it addresses the operational and financial concerns of MSMEs while maintaining fiscal discipline.

