ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka BJP MP Seeks Cut In Sugar Recovery Rate, Hike In MSP

New Delhi: Karnataka BJP leader Iranna B Kadadi on Friday urged the Centre to reduce the recovery rate of sugar from 10.25 per cent to 9.5 per cent and raise the minimum selling price of the sweetener to benefit both cane growers and millers. Sugar recovery rate is the percentage of sugar extracted from sugarcane.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Kadadi said the recovery rate in Karnataka has been 9.5 per cent and it is necessary to maintain it at that level, even as the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane is fixed at a higher recovery rate of 10.25 per cent. He also demanded that FRP be fixed without taking into account harvesting and transportation costs.