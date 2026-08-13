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Karnataka's Bidar Cash Van Robbery: Two Men Arrested From Vaishali In Bihar; Villagers Mistake Plainclothes Cops For Criminals

Vaishali: The Karnataka Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two men from Bihar's Vaishali district in connection with the robbery of nearly Rs 1 crore from an SBI cash van in Bidar, Karnataka, in which two security guards were killed.

The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and his associate Alok Kumar, alias Ashutosh, also known as Ambani, both residents of Vaishali. A reward of Rs 25 lakh had reportedly been announced for information leading to their arrest.

The arrests led to a dramatic episode in Vaishali when local villagers allegedly mistook the Karnataka Police team, which had arrived in plainclothes to apprehend Aman, for criminals. The situation reportedly turned violent, with villagers surrounding and assaulting members of the police team.

According to the information available, the Karnataka Police team identified themselves and showed their identity cards, following which the villagers realised that they were dealing with an interstate police team. The injured Karnataka police officer, identified as Inspector Amit Kumar, was subsequently taken to Hajipur Sadar Hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

The Karnataka team later informed the local police, following which the situation was brought under control.

SBI Cash Van Robbery In Bidar

The case dates back to January 16, 2025, when armed motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly targeted an SBI cash-loading team near the ATM at Shivaji Chowk, in front of the SBI main branch in Bidar.