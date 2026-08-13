Karnataka's Bidar Cash Van Robbery: Two Men Arrested From Vaishali In Bihar; Villagers Mistake Plainclothes Cops For Criminals
The arrests led to a dramatic episode when villagers mistook the Karnataka Police team for criminals and assaulted them before local police intervened.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Vaishali: The Karnataka Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two men from Bihar's Vaishali district in connection with the robbery of nearly Rs 1 crore from an SBI cash van in Bidar, Karnataka, in which two security guards were killed.
The accused have been identified as Aman Kumar and his associate Alok Kumar, alias Ashutosh, also known as Ambani, both residents of Vaishali. A reward of Rs 25 lakh had reportedly been announced for information leading to their arrest.
The arrests led to a dramatic episode in Vaishali when local villagers allegedly mistook the Karnataka Police team, which had arrived in plainclothes to apprehend Aman, for criminals. The situation reportedly turned violent, with villagers surrounding and assaulting members of the police team.
According to the information available, the Karnataka Police team identified themselves and showed their identity cards, following which the villagers realised that they were dealing with an interstate police team. The injured Karnataka police officer, identified as Inspector Amit Kumar, was subsequently taken to Hajipur Sadar Hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.
The Karnataka team later informed the local police, following which the situation was brought under control.
SBI Cash Van Robbery In Bidar
The case dates back to January 16, 2025, when armed motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly targeted an SBI cash-loading team near the ATM at Shivaji Chowk, in front of the SBI main branch in Bidar.
According to the case details, the attackers opened fire at the cash-filling team and used chilli powder before fleeing with the cash trunk. Two CMS security guards, Giri Venkatesh and Shivakumar, were killed in the firing. The discrepancy in the reported amount could not be independently verified.
The amount looted has been reported differently in the available accounts, ranging from Rs 83 lakh to Rs 98 lakh, with the original account also referring to a figure of around Rs 93 lakh.
Investigators subsequently identified Aman Kumar and Alok Kumar as key suspects. The police reportedly suspected the involvement of a criminal gang operating across several states.
Hyderabad Connection
The investigation also led Karnataka Police to neighbouring Telangana. On January 17, 2025, a day after the Bidar robbery, the accused allegedly opened fire at a private travel operator in Afzalgunj in Hyderabad and asked them to get down from a transit vehicle.
The incident strengthened the Karnataka Police's suspicion that an interstate criminal gang was involved in the Bidar robbery.
Following the arrests in Vaishali, the Bidar police reportedly took the accused to the crime scene near the SBI branch and recreated the sequence of events as part of the investigation.
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