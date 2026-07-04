ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka: Bengaluru Police Arrests Second Accused In Daycare Centre Abuse Case

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police on Saturday made a second arrest in the alleged physical abuse and torture of toddlers at a daycare centre located inside an IT company's campus in the Brookefield area of Bengaluru, Karnataka, DCP South-East Bengaluru said. The accused woman, identified as Sujatha, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Earlier, police had arrested another woman in connection with the case. According to the Bengaluru Commissioner, the woman is named in the FIR registered in the case. She was identified during verification of video footage that surfaced in connection with the alleged abuse of the child and was subsequently taken into custody.

The case pertains to the alleged abuse of an infant at a day care facility, which came to light after video evidence of the incident surfaced. The investigation is underway. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday took suo-motu cognisance of the alleged physical abuse and torture of toddlers at the daycare centre. In a letter dated July 2, addressed to Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner PS Kantharaju, NCPCR said that its team headed by Senior Technical Expert Paresh Shah was visiting Bengaluru for a fact-finding inquiry.