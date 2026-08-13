Karnataka Bandh Over Mekedatu Dam Project: Border Traffic Hit, Vehicle Movements From Tamil Nadu Partially Suspended
The bandh was called to demand the construction of the dam across Cauvery and to oppose directions relating to release of water to Tamil Nadu.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST|
Updated : August 13, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
Krishnagiri: A statewide shutdown called by Kannada organisations in Karnataka on Thursday over the Mekedatu dam project and the Cauvery water dispute affected normal life in parts of the state, with shops and commercial establishments remaining closed and security tightened along the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border.
The bandh was called to demand the construction of the proposed Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery and to oppose directions relating to the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The protests have heightened tensions along the inter-State border, although transport restrictions have varied between different routes.
In Hosur, Tamil Nadu government buses continued to operate to Karnataka, including services to Attibele and Bengaluru. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses were also operating up to Hosur. However, passenger numbers remained low amid apprehension over possible incidents during the bandh. Private buses too were operating with fewer passengers.
Police security was strengthened at the Jujuwadi border check post to prevent confrontations and disruptions.
The situation had already turned tense on August 10 when more than 50 members of Kannada organisations led by Kannada Federation president Vatal Nagaraj staged a protest near Attibele. Vehicles bearing Tamil Nadu registration numbers were reportedly stopped near Jujuwadi, leading to tension in the area. Karnataka police subsequently detained the protesters and traffic was restored.
The impact was more pronounced on the Erode-Sathyamangalam route. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) cancelled 14 services bound for Karnataka as a precautionary measure. The cancelled services included buses from Sathyamangalam to Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kollegal and Bengaluru.
The cancellation left the Sathyamangalam bus terminus relatively deserted, with passengers forced to alter their travel plans. A limited number of private buses continued to operate towards Mysuru, attracting heavy passenger demand.
The TNSTC has indicated that the affected services will resume once the situation in Karnataka returns to normal.
Mekedatu At The Centre Of Protest
The bandh comes amid continuing differences between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery. Kannada organisations have been demanding the construction of the Mekedatu reservoir project, which Karnataka proposes to build across the Cauvery near its border with Tamil Nadu.
The issue has gained renewed political traction amid directions concerning the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu has maintained that Karnataka must honour its obligations under the established Cauvery water-sharing arrangements, while Karnataka has repeatedly cited inadequate rainfall and reservoir storage levels in opposing additional releases.
The Cauvery Water Management Authority has directed Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu, while protests in Karnataka have intensified against the decision.
Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta districts are facing pressure following the delayed opening of the Mettur reservoir for irrigation and inadequate rainfall in the Cauvery catchment. The State has therefore sought its due share of Cauvery water, including through legal proceedings.
The Mekedatu project itself remains contentious between the two States. Karnataka argues that the proposed reservoir would help meet Bengaluru's drinking-water requirements and generate hydropower, while Tamil Nadu has opposed the project, maintaining that it could affect the downstream flow of the Cauvery and Tamil Nadu's established water entitlements.
With the bandh being observed across Karnataka, authorities on both sides of the border are closely monitoring the situation to prevent disruption to essential services and inter-State movement.
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