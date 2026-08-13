ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka Bandh Over Mekedatu Dam Project: Border Traffic Hit, Vehicle Movements From Tamil Nadu Partially Suspended

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus station in Erode, one of the busiest in the State, wore a deserted look. ( ETV Bharat )

Krishnagiri: A statewide shutdown called by Kannada organisations in Karnataka on Thursday over the Mekedatu dam project and the Cauvery water dispute affected normal life in parts of the state, with shops and commercial establishments remaining closed and security tightened along the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border.

The bandh was called to demand the construction of the proposed Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery and to oppose directions relating to the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The protests have heightened tensions along the inter-State border, although transport restrictions have varied between different routes.

In Hosur, Tamil Nadu government buses continued to operate to Karnataka, including services to Attibele and Bengaluru. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses were also operating up to Hosur. However, passenger numbers remained low amid apprehension over possible incidents during the bandh. Private buses too were operating with fewer passengers.

Police security was strengthened at the Jujuwadi border check post to prevent confrontations and disruptions.

The situation had already turned tense on August 10 when more than 50 members of Kannada organisations led by Kannada Federation president Vatal Nagaraj staged a protest near Attibele. Vehicles bearing Tamil Nadu registration numbers were reportedly stopped near Jujuwadi, leading to tension in the area. Karnataka police subsequently detained the protesters and traffic was restored.

The impact was more pronounced on the Erode-Sathyamangalam route. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) cancelled 14 services bound for Karnataka as a precautionary measure. The cancelled services included buses from Sathyamangalam to Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kollegal and Bengaluru.

Security was strengthened at the Jujuwadi border check post to prevent confrontations and disruptions. (ETV Bharat)

The cancellation left the Sathyamangalam bus terminus relatively deserted, with passengers forced to alter their travel plans. A limited number of private buses continued to operate towards Mysuru, attracting heavy passenger demand.

The TNSTC has indicated that the affected services will resume once the situation in Karnataka returns to normal.

Mekedatu At The Centre Of Protest