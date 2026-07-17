Karnataka: Another Minor From Same Family Found Pregnant The Second Time, Earlier Baby May Have Been Sold
On July 8, a minor girl had given birth. During probe, police learned another minor from same family had given birth, and is pregnant again.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Hubballi: Days after Hubballi Police registered a POCSO case after a 14-year-old girl from Hubballi gave birth, they have found that another minor girl from the same family has not only given birth earlier, and allegedly sold the baby with the help of relatives, but is now pregnant again.
Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said while investigating the earlier case, police learned about another minor girl from the same family giving birth. Hubballi City Police were investigating the earlier case of a minor girl giving birth to a child, after registering a case under the POCSO Act. During the investigation, they learned that another case had been registered at Old Hubballi Police Station, involving another girl from the same family, who had not only given birth, but was pregnant again.
"In both cases, neither the parents nor the victims have come forward to name the accused. However, an investigation is underway. The accused, who raped the minor girls, will soon be identified," Shashikumar said.
He said in the second case, the girl told the police that she had "left her earlier child for treatment at a relative's house near Karwar". "We are verifying her claim. Police will soon crack both these cases. An investigation will determine if their family members are involved in these cases. A thorough investigation will also be conducted into the possible sale of the child, and the involvement of the same doctor in both cases," he added.
Dharwad District Child Protection Unit Officer Prakash Kodliwada said, "The age certificate of the latest pregnant girl has revealed that she is also a minor. She has been admitted to Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMC), and is being treated. During the consultation, she revealed details of the sexual assault, and a POCSO case has been registered at the Old Hubballi Police Station. Since the girl's parents knew about it but did not inform concerned departments, a case has been registered against them and the doctor who treated and delivered the minor girl. There is a suspicion that the child has been sold, which an investigation will reveal," he said.
In the earlier case, a 14-year-old girl gave birthn July 8 in Hubballi. She was first treated at a private hospital and then admitted to KMC. It is reported that the girl gave birth at home and was admitted to KMC for further treatment.
Both the mother and the child are healthy. "Since she is a minor, she is being treated in the Nirbhaya ward. The baby is being treated at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit," said Dr Rajashekar Dyaberi, superintendent in-charge at KMC.
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