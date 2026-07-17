ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnataka: Another Minor From Same Family Found Pregnant The Second Time, Earlier Baby May Have Been Sold

Hubballi: Days after Hubballi Police registered a POCSO case after a 14-year-old girl from Hubballi gave birth, they have found that another minor girl from the same family has not only given birth earlier, and allegedly sold the baby with the help of relatives, but is now pregnant again.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said while investigating the earlier case, police learned about another minor girl from the same family giving birth. Hubballi City Police were investigating the earlier case of a minor girl giving birth to a child, after registering a case under the POCSO Act. During the investigation, they learned that another case had been registered at Old Hubballi Police Station, involving another girl from the same family, who had not only given birth, but was pregnant again.

"In both cases, neither the parents nor the victims have come forward to name the accused. However, an investigation is underway. The accused, who raped the minor girls, will soon be identified," Shashikumar said.

He said in the second case, the girl told the police that she had "left her earlier child for treatment at a relative's house near Karwar". "We are verifying her claim. Police will soon crack both these cases. An investigation will determine if their family members are involved in these cases. A thorough investigation will also be conducted into the possible sale of the child, and the involvement of the same doctor in both cases," he added.