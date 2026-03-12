ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnal Youth Lured To Kazakhstan After Canada Promise, 'Agents Demand Rs 20 Lakh Ransom From Family'

Karnal: In a case of alleged fraud, kidnapping and assault, agents have lured a youth from Sadarpur village in Haryana's Karnal to Kazakhstan instead of sending him to Canada as promised.

As per the allegations of the father of victim Nikhil Rawal, the agents shared a video with the family showing him being assaulted and demanded Rs 20 lakh as ransom to set him free.

In order to save Nikhil, his father Balkar Singh even borrowed Rs 10 lakh. Nikhil, meanwhile, continues to be stranded in Almaty in Kazakhstan.

Balkar told Police that his son Nikhil wanted to migrate to Canada. Seeing an advertisement on Instagram, the family called the mobile number of Rai Immigration in Miyani village of Jalandhar in Punjab. A person named Manpreet arranged Nikhil’s meeting with a young man named Jashan who agreed to send him to Canada for Rs 22 lakh.

Filing a complaint, Balkar mentioned that the agents obtained Nikhil's documents online and summoned him to Delhi airport at around 8 PM on February 28. They also asked him to bring $500 with him. Nikhil boarded a plane along with another youth named Hamraj. The agents remained in constant contact via phone all this while.