Karnal Youth Lured To Kazakhstan After Canada Promise, 'Agents Demand Rs 20 Lakh Ransom From Family'
Victim Nikhil Rawal continues to be trapped in Almaty while his family in Haryana's Sadarpur village awaits his safe return.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Karnal: In a case of alleged fraud, kidnapping and assault, agents have lured a youth from Sadarpur village in Haryana's Karnal to Kazakhstan instead of sending him to Canada as promised.
As per the allegations of the father of victim Nikhil Rawal, the agents shared a video with the family showing him being assaulted and demanded Rs 20 lakh as ransom to set him free.
In order to save Nikhil, his father Balkar Singh even borrowed Rs 10 lakh. Nikhil, meanwhile, continues to be stranded in Almaty in Kazakhstan.
Balkar told Police that his son Nikhil wanted to migrate to Canada. Seeing an advertisement on Instagram, the family called the mobile number of Rai Immigration in Miyani village of Jalandhar in Punjab. A person named Manpreet arranged Nikhil’s meeting with a young man named Jashan who agreed to send him to Canada for Rs 22 lakh.
Filing a complaint, Balkar mentioned that the agents obtained Nikhil's documents online and summoned him to Delhi airport at around 8 PM on February 28. They also asked him to bring $500 with him. Nikhil boarded a plane along with another youth named Hamraj. The agents remained in constant contact via phone all this while.
But sometime later, Balkar’s family came to know that Nikhil had been put on a flight to Kazakhstan from Mumbai instead of Canada. Upon his arrival in Kazakhstan, a man named Sonu came to pick him up at the airport and offered him a three-hour hotel stay. The family alleged that Nikhil was then taken hostage. The accused threatened to cut him with a blade, tape his mouth, hang him upside down and beat him. They then allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from his family over the phone.
The family has claimed that the accused pressured them by sending a video of Nikhil being assaulted. Seeing his son's life in danger, Balkar took a loan of Rs 10 lakh and transferred the money to the account of the accused. Despite this, Nikhil was not released and remains trapped in Almaty.
According to Balkar, four people came to Sadarpur to collect money on March 2. Two of them were apprehended by the villagers while the other two managed to flee. Those apprehended were handed over to Gharaunda Police Station officials.
Nikhil happens to be the only son of Balkar who had earlier borrowed money to send his son abroad and later took another loan of Rs 10 lakh to secure his release. The family has now urged police to ensure their son’s safe return.
Acting on the complaint, Police registered a case against Manpreet, Jashn, Parminder Kaur and Sonu at Gharaunda Police Station on March 9. Station House Officer (SHO) Rajkumar said, "All records are being collected from the family. Efforts are underway to nab the accused and bring the young man back safely."