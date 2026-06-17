Karnal Young Man ‘Dies’ In US; Family Seeks Help To Bring Back His Mortal Remains
According to his relatives, Sumandeep had gone abroad about two years ago to secure a better future and improve his family's financial situation.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Karnal: Sumandeep Singh, the sole breadwinner of his family at Sheikhpura village in Haryana’s Karnal district, has died under suspicious circumstances in the United States of America (USA). He was 20. Preliminary reports suggest he died of a heart attack. A wave of mourning swept through the village as soon as the news of the incident arrived.
According to his relatives, Sumandeep had gone abroad about two years ago with the aim of securing a better future and improving his family's financial situation. “He initially went to Canada on a tourist visa, but unable to find suitable work there, he headed to the US via the 'donkey route' (an illegal migration path). He hoped that by working hard abroad, he would transform his family's circumstances and fulfil his own and family dreams," said Sumandeep's relative Gurwant Singh.
The family had sold their land to fund the journey. "As part of a joint family, they raised the necessary funds by selling two acres of land from the share belonging to the three brothers," said Gurwant Singh.
"The family believed their son would work hard and one day change their fortunes, but fate had other plans."
It is reported that Sumandeep worked the night shift in the US. On the night of the incident, he returned to his room after finishing his shift and went to take rest. In the morning, when his roommates tried to wake him, the door would not open. After receiving no response for a long time, the friends managed to get inside. By then, Sumandeep's condition had become critical. He was immediately rushed for medical help, but doctors declared him dead.
Two other young men from the Karnal area lived with Sumandeep. Following the incident, these friends were the first to call the family and convey the tragic news. Upon hearing the news, the family was devastated.
The shock is particularly profound for the family because Sumandeep’s father had passed away about nine years ago. The household consists of his mother, grandparents and a married sister. Sumandeep was the family's sole support. His earnings had gradually begun to stabilise the family's financial situation, but this sudden, tragic news shattered all their hopes.
The family has appealed to the government, social organisations and the Indian diaspora abroad for assistance. They said that bringing the mortal remains back to India from the US entails huge expenses, and the family is financially unable to raise such a large sum. They wish for Sumandeep’s last rites to be performed at his village, in accordance with their customs.
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