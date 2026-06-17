ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnal Young Man ‘Dies’ In US; Family Seeks Help To Bring Back His Mortal Remains

Karnal: Sumandeep Singh, the sole breadwinner of his family at Sheikhpura village in Haryana’s Karnal district, has died under suspicious circumstances in the United States of America (USA). He was 20. Preliminary reports suggest he died of a heart attack. A wave of mourning swept through the village as soon as the news of the incident arrived.

According to his relatives, Sumandeep had gone abroad about two years ago with the aim of securing a better future and improving his family's financial situation. “He initially went to Canada on a tourist visa, but unable to find suitable work there, he headed to the US via the 'donkey route' (an illegal migration path). He hoped that by working hard abroad, he would transform his family's circumstances and fulfil his own and family dreams," said Sumandeep's relative Gurwant Singh.

The family had sold their land to fund the journey. "As part of a joint family, they raised the necessary funds by selling two acres of land from the share belonging to the three brothers," said Gurwant Singh.

"The family believed their son would work hard and one day change their fortunes, but fate had other plans."