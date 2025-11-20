ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnal Dairy Body Has Barfi Made With 3D Printer To Your Design

For the first time NDRI has the unique innovation of using 3-D printing technology to create traditional milk sweets

Karnal Dairy Body Has Barfi Made With 3D Printer To Your Design
Karnal Dairy Body Has Barfi Made With 3D Printer To Your Design (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 20, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Karnal: Scientists at the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) in Karnal, Haryana, have achieved remarkable success. 3-D printing will now make any sweet you desire a snap. Diabetics will also be able to enjoy barfi, and this technology is said to also enable low-fat, high-protein and sugar-controlled options.

For the first time in India, the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) has pioneered the unique innovation of using 3-D printing technology to create traditional milk sweets. This will allow barfi, which has been handmade for years, to be made using modern technology, in any desired shape, design, colour, and flavour. Chocolates are already made using this technology abroad, but this is a landmark first for traditional Indian sweets.

unique innovation of using 3-D printing technology to create traditional milk sweets
Unique innovation of using 3-D printing technology to create traditional milk sweets (ETV Bharat)

Using 3-D technology, a food-grade paste made from khoya, sugar, and hydrocolloid will be fed into the printer. Flavoured inks like carrot, beetroot, mango, or chocolate will also be added. From any computer, mobile, or laptop, you can select the desired amount of sugar, the desired flavour and the desired design. On receiving the instructions, the 3-D printer will create the barfi with micron-level precision, completely fresh, hygienic, and touch-free.

"This innovation combines traditional heritage with modern precision. This will usher in a new era of hygienic, customised, and nutritionally balanced sweets," said Dr Dheer Singh, Director, NDRI, Karnal.

"Until now, barfi was made by hand, but with 3-D technology, every design and flavour is possible. We are working to integrate this technology into many more sweets," said Dr Kaushik Khamrui, Principal Investigator, Research Project.

This technology has brought relief to those concerned about the calorie intake of barfi. NDRI scientists are researching calorie-reduced barfi. By using less sugar, even people with diabetes will be able to enjoy barfi. This technology will also make options like low-fat, high-protein, and sugar-controlled desserts possible.

Karnal Dairy Body Has Barfi Made With 3D Printer To Your Design
Karnal Dairy Body Has Barfi Made With 3D Printer To Your Design (ETV Bharat)

With this modern technology, observers point out that it's now possible to create barfis with names, logos, and unique patterns for festivals and special occasions, along with intricate artistic shapes and customised messages.

The institute's team is now also developing printable pastes for other traditional milk-based sweets, such as peda and sandesh. They believe that the technology opens up immense potential for giving Indian sweets a global identity and a modern touch. Home-use 3-D sweet printers are also being developed soon.

Read More

  1. Gujarat Dominates Global Stage, Amul Becomes World's No. 1 Cooperative
  2. Lakesh Bai Sets Up An Integrated Farming Model In Chhattisgarh: Business Booms From Rs. 50,000 To 20 lakhs

TAGGED:

NDRI KARNAL
3D PRINTED CUSTOM SWEETS
SWEETS TO YOUR DESIGN
BARFI WITH THREE D PRINTER

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.