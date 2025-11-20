ETV Bharat / bharat

Karnal Dairy Body Has Barfi Made With 3D Printer To Your Design

Karnal: Scientists at the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) in Karnal, Haryana, have achieved remarkable success. 3-D printing will now make any sweet you desire a snap. Diabetics will also be able to enjoy barfi, and this technology is said to also enable low-fat, high-protein and sugar-controlled options.

For the first time in India, the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) has pioneered the unique innovation of using 3-D printing technology to create traditional milk sweets. This will allow barfi, which has been handmade for years, to be made using modern technology, in any desired shape, design, colour, and flavour. Chocolates are already made using this technology abroad, but this is a landmark first for traditional Indian sweets.

Unique innovation of using 3-D printing technology to create traditional milk sweets (ETV Bharat)

Using 3-D technology, a food-grade paste made from khoya, sugar, and hydrocolloid will be fed into the printer. Flavoured inks like carrot, beetroot, mango, or chocolate will also be added. From any computer, mobile, or laptop, you can select the desired amount of sugar, the desired flavour and the desired design. On receiving the instructions, the 3-D printer will create the barfi with micron-level precision, completely fresh, hygienic, and touch-free.