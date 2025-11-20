Karnal Dairy Body Has Barfi Made With 3D Printer To Your Design
Published : November 20, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST
Karnal: Scientists at the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) in Karnal, Haryana, have achieved remarkable success. 3-D printing will now make any sweet you desire a snap. Diabetics will also be able to enjoy barfi, and this technology is said to also enable low-fat, high-protein and sugar-controlled options.
For the first time in India, the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) has pioneered the unique innovation of using 3-D printing technology to create traditional milk sweets. This will allow barfi, which has been handmade for years, to be made using modern technology, in any desired shape, design, colour, and flavour. Chocolates are already made using this technology abroad, but this is a landmark first for traditional Indian sweets.
Using 3-D technology, a food-grade paste made from khoya, sugar, and hydrocolloid will be fed into the printer. Flavoured inks like carrot, beetroot, mango, or chocolate will also be added. From any computer, mobile, or laptop, you can select the desired amount of sugar, the desired flavour and the desired design. On receiving the instructions, the 3-D printer will create the barfi with micron-level precision, completely fresh, hygienic, and touch-free.
"This innovation combines traditional heritage with modern precision. This will usher in a new era of hygienic, customised, and nutritionally balanced sweets," said Dr Dheer Singh, Director, NDRI, Karnal.
"Until now, barfi was made by hand, but with 3-D technology, every design and flavour is possible. We are working to integrate this technology into many more sweets," said Dr Kaushik Khamrui, Principal Investigator, Research Project.
This technology has brought relief to those concerned about the calorie intake of barfi. NDRI scientists are researching calorie-reduced barfi. By using less sugar, even people with diabetes will be able to enjoy barfi. This technology will also make options like low-fat, high-protein, and sugar-controlled desserts possible.
With this modern technology, observers point out that it's now possible to create barfis with names, logos, and unique patterns for festivals and special occasions, along with intricate artistic shapes and customised messages.
The institute's team is now also developing printable pastes for other traditional milk-based sweets, such as peda and sandesh. They believe that the technology opens up immense potential for giving Indian sweets a global identity and a modern touch. Home-use 3-D sweet printers are also being developed soon.
