ETV Bharat / bharat

Karkardooma Court Reserves Judgement On Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Bail Pleas

New Delhi: The Karkardooma Court in Delhi on Saturday reserved its verdict on the fresh bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who are accused of conspiring to orchestrate the 2020 Delhi riots. The court may pronounce its decision on the bail pleas later in the day.

During the hearing, Advocate Trideep Pais, representing Umar Khalid, stated that the Supreme Court had raised questions regarding the dismissal of the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Andrabi case. He argued that the Supreme Court's earlier order — which suggested filing a bail plea after a year if witness statements had not been recorded — was no longer applicable.

The Andrabi case refers to Syed Ifitkar Andrabi, a resident of Handwara in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, who was arrested by the NIA, Jammu on June 11, 2020. On May 18, while delivering the judgement on Andrabi's bail plea, a bench, comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, had observed that bail should be the rule and jail the exception, even in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases, and expressed reservations about an earlier judgement delivered by another bench denying bail to Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

Advocate Talib Mustafa, representing Sharjeel Imam, noted that a larger bench of the Supreme Court is set to consider the issue regarding the one-year waiting period for filing bail pleas. He pointed out that other co-accused in the case have already been granted bail.