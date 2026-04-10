ETV Bharat / bharat

Kargil War Hero Col Sonam Wangchuk Passes Away, Leaving Legacy Of Bravery And Unity

Calling him a “proud son of Ladakh", the minister said Wangchuk embodied the spirit of the region through resilience, steadfastness and service to the nation. “He exemplified the spirit of the region, resilient, steadfast and deeply rooted in service to the nation, while standing as a symbol of India’s unity in diversity,” Singh wrote, adding that his legacy would continue to inspire future generations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over Colonel Wangchuk’s death, describing him as a highly decorated soldier whose life reflected courage, sacrifice and national integration. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Colonel Sonam Wangchuk. He was a highly decorated officer of the Indian Army, renowned for his gallantry, resolute leadership and unwavering commitment to duty,” Singh said in a post on X.

A decorated officer of the Indian Army and one of Ladakh’s most revered officers, Colonel Wangchuk was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for extraordinary bravery during Operation Vijay. He is remembered for his fearless leadership in the 1999 Kargil War, particularly in the battle for Chorbat La in the Batalik sector, where his actions became part of military legend.

Srinagar: Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, the Kargil War hero from Ladakh, died of a heart attack at his home in the Union Territory on Friday. He was 61.

The Army also paid tribute to the war veteran. In a message posted by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks, the force described Colonel Wangchuk as “a brave soldier, a committed leader and a son of Ladakh whose life embodied courage, service and unity.”

The Army said it stood in solidarity with the bereaved family.

Born on January 27, 1964, in Leh’s Sankar area, Wangchuk joined the Indian Army in 1987 after studying at Modern School, New Delhi, and later attending Sri Venkateswara College, where he left his graduation midway to pursue a military career. He was commissioned into the Assam Regiment before being deputed to the Ladakh Scouts, the elite force known as the Snow Warriors.

His defining moment came during the Kargil conflict in May 1999, when then Major Wangchuk was tasked with establishing an observation post on Ring Contour in the Chorbat La sector, located at nearly 18,000 feet in the Batalik sub-sector along the Line of Control.

Moving through fresh snow with a small team, he led from the front under extreme weather and hostile fire. According to the official citation, he first engaged a group of enemy soldiers on May 30, killing two. Soon after, he was redirected to reinforce another observation post facing an imminent Pakistani assault.

After marching overnight, Wangchuk reached the post before dawn and deployed his men despite intense artillery shelling. He later led an assault on an enemy-held feature near the post and captured it after killing six enemy soldiers, turning the tide in that section of the battle. Two posts in the sector were later named “Sonam 1” and “Sonam 2” in his honour.

For this conspicuous gallantry, he was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second-highest wartime gallantry medal.

In Ladakh, Wangchuk’s name carried the weight of both military valour and local pride. For many in the region, he symbolised the Ladakh Scouts’ grit and the unmatched endurance of soldiers who defend some of the world’s harshest frontiers.