ETV Bharat / bharat

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: Rajnath Singh Says Enemy Continues Proxy War, India Fully Prepared

Rajnath Singh at the commemorative event in Dras on the eve of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas ( ETV Bharat via Indian Army )

Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India's armed forces are fully prepared to counter any challenge, asserting that the country's adversaries continue to pursue "nefarious tactics" like proxy wars and infiltration despite repeated setbacks.

Addressing troops during a commemorative event in Dras on the eve of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Singh paid tribute to the soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War and said their courage, patriotism and sacrifice continue to inspire both the armed forces and the nation.

"Even as the enemy's intentions remain unchanged and it continues to employ nefarious tactics like proxy wars and infiltration, the Indian Defence Forces stand fully prepared to face any challenge," Singh said.

He said the bravery displayed by Indian soldiers during the Kargil conflict remains a symbol of resilience and national pride. Expressing confidence in the armed forces, Rajnath said India's security rests on the unwavering resolve of its soldiers.

Rajnath Singh with the Indian Army personnel in Dras (ETV Bharat via Indian Army)

"No one dares to cast an evil eye upon India as long as the patriotism and resolve of the valiant troops of the nation remain unwavering. Their courage enables every citizen to pursue and realise their dreams without fear," he said.

During an interaction with troops over the traditional Barakhana meal, Singh said the country must celebrate the victory achieved in Kargil while remaining alert to evolving security challenges.

"While we feel a sense of pride recalling the Kargil victory, we must remember that the challenges facing us have not diminished," he said.

Singh reiterated the Narendra Modi government's commitment to the welfare of serving personnel and veterans. He said the government continues to focus on modernising the armed forces by equipping them with advanced weapons, improved training and modern capabilities.

He also praised the military for adopting emerging technologies and strengthening India's defence preparedness.