Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: Rajnath Singh Says Enemy Continues Proxy War, India Fully Prepared
The senior BJP leader said the bravery displayed by Indian soldiers during the Kargil conflict remains a symbol of resilience and national pride.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India's armed forces are fully prepared to counter any challenge, asserting that the country's adversaries continue to pursue "nefarious tactics" like proxy wars and infiltration despite repeated setbacks.
Addressing troops during a commemorative event in Dras on the eve of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Singh paid tribute to the soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War and said their courage, patriotism and sacrifice continue to inspire both the armed forces and the nation.
"Even as the enemy's intentions remain unchanged and it continues to employ nefarious tactics like proxy wars and infiltration, the Indian Defence Forces stand fully prepared to face any challenge," Singh said.
He said the bravery displayed by Indian soldiers during the Kargil conflict remains a symbol of resilience and national pride. Expressing confidence in the armed forces, Rajnath said India's security rests on the unwavering resolve of its soldiers.
"No one dares to cast an evil eye upon India as long as the patriotism and resolve of the valiant troops of the nation remain unwavering. Their courage enables every citizen to pursue and realise their dreams without fear," he said.
During an interaction with troops over the traditional Barakhana meal, Singh said the country must celebrate the victory achieved in Kargil while remaining alert to evolving security challenges.
"While we feel a sense of pride recalling the Kargil victory, we must remember that the challenges facing us have not diminished," he said.
Singh reiterated the Narendra Modi government's commitment to the welfare of serving personnel and veterans. He said the government continues to focus on modernising the armed forces by equipping them with advanced weapons, improved training and modern capabilities.
He also praised the military for adopting emerging technologies and strengthening India's defence preparedness.
"This century belongs to us; the future belongs to us. Given the strides we have made towards self-reliance, I am confident that our defence forces will become the best in the world in the times to come," Singh said.
The commemorative programme, titled Shaurya Bhoj, was held at Vishwanathan Stadium in Dras. It featured demonstrations of drones, robotic mules and Army Martial Arts Routine drills, highlighting the Indian Army's growing use of technology in high-altitude operations.
The event also included cultural performances showcasing Ladakh's rich heritage and patriotic presentations by students.
The Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre Band opened the programme with patriotic tunes, followed by a motorcycle display by the Corps of Military Police Centre and School's Shwet Ashwa team, which demonstrated precision riding and professional excellence.
The programme concluded with Vijay Bhoj, bringing together serving soldiers, veterans, gallantry award winners, Veer Naris, families of fallen soldiers, civil dignitaries and local residents in a tribute to the heroes of Operation Vijay.
Earlier in the evening, Singh attended Shaurya Sandhya at the Kargil War Memorial, where patriotic performances were followed by a solemn ceremony honouring soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Vijay.
Ten next of kin of Kargil War heroes were felicitated in recognition of the courage and resilience shown by their families. A ceremonial Kalash containing Veeron Ki Mitti was presented to the defence minister. Inter-faith prayers were offered by religious leaders before the Beating Retreat ceremony and the National Anthem.
Singh later lit lamps at the memorial as a mark of respect to the fallen soldiers. The day's commemorations began with Yudh Sansmaran at Lamochen View Point, attended by Kargil War veterans, families of fallen soldiers and senior military officials.
The programme featured the screening of a documentary and a short film recounting the acts of courage displayed by 40 heroes of Operation Vijay. Family members shared personal memories of the soldiers, while next of kin were honoured during the ceremony.
The commemorations will conclude on Sunday with the Shradhanjali Samaroh, during which Singh will pay homage on behalf of the nation to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil War.
The observances honour the 545 people who died during the conflict, including 537 Indian Army personnel, five Indian Air Force personnel, one Border Security Force member and two civilians. Their sacrifice ensured India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War and safeguarded the country's territorial integrity.
Read More