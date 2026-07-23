Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: Drass Gears Up As Rajnath Singh Leads National Tribute
Every year, relatives of soldiers killed during the war from across India stand before the memorial wall where names of their beloved are engraved.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Srinagar: In the shadow of the rugged Tololing and Tiger Hill ranges, preparations are in full swing for Kargil Vijay Diwas, the annual commemoration of India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War. This year's observance on July 26 carries added significance as it marks 27 years since India recaptured the last of the Pakistani-held positions after nearly 85 days of fierce fighting in the high Himalayas. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to lead the national tribute at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass during a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Across Drass, known as one of the world's coldest inhabited places, the mood is solemn rather than ceremonial. Army personnel, civil authorities and local residents are preparing to welcome war veterans, families of fallen soldiers, serving officers and dignitaries who will gather where hundreds of soldiers laid down their lives to reclaim strategic mountain peaks.
The Kargil War Memorial, built at the foot of the Tololing range, has become the focal point of remembrance every July. Its sandstone walls bear the names of the soldiers who died during Operation Vijay, while the eternal flame continues to burn as a symbol of sacrifice and duty.
This week, workers have been carrying out final maintenance of the memorial complex. Floral arrangements are being prepared, seating areas have been expanded and ceremonial spaces readied for the wreath-laying service. Army bands have been rehearsing for the ceremony, while security personnel have been conducting repeated drills ahead of the arrival of senior officials.
A senior Army officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media, said preparations have entered the final phase. "The arrangements are being coordinated with precision. Every aspect, from ceremonial protocol to security and logistics, has been planned in detail. We expect veterans, Veer Naris (widows/sisters/daughters/mothers of martyrs), Veer Pariwaars (families of martyrs) and serving soldiers to come together in remembrance of those who made the supreme sacrifice," the officer said.
Security has been significantly strengthened across Drass and surrounding areas. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, around the War Memorial and at designated helipads. Army, Ladakh Police and other security agencies have increased surveillance while access routes are being monitored throughout the commemorative period.
Officials said traffic movement around the memorial will be regulated and security checks have been intensified to ensure smooth movement of dignitaries and visitors.
Among those expected to attend are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding 14 Corps Lt. Gen. Madanraj Pande, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, Dr. Mohd. Jaffar Akhoon. Senior military officers, gallantry award winners and civil officials are also likely to participate in the ceremony.
According to officials, Singh is scheduled to arrive in Srinagar on July 25 before flying to Drass the following morning to pay homage to the soldiers who died during the conflict. He is also expected to interact with senior Army commanders during his visit.
For many families, however, the ceremony is deeply personal.
Every year, relatives of soldiers killed during the war travel from different parts of the country to stand before the memorial wall where the names of their loved ones are engraved. Some carry photographs. Others bring flowers or fold their hands in silence as the buglers sound the Last Post.
Veterans who fought in the mountains of Drass, Batalik and Kargil also return, often retracing the battlefields where they served. Conversations among them rarely dwell on victory alone. They remember difficult climbs, freezing nights, relentless artillery fire and comrades who never returned.
The commemorations this year also coincide with the conclusion of the Shaurya Vijay Yatra, a 13-day motorcycle expedition flagged off by Rajnath Singh from the National War Memorial in New Delhi on July 14. The expedition, involving serving personnel, veterans and family members, has travelled nearly 1,900 kilometers before reaching Drass on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Participants are carrying an urn containing sacred soil from the National War Memorial, which will be ceremonially offered at the Kargil War Memorial.
The 1999 Kargil War began after Pakistani soldiers and armed intruders occupied commanding heights overlooking National Highway 1A linking Srinagar and Leh. Indian forces launched Operation Vijay to recapture the positions, fighting under extreme weather conditions and at altitudes exceeding 16,000 feet.
After nearly three months of intense combat, Indian troops regained control of the occupied peaks. India officially declared victory on July 26, 1999. The conflict claimed the lives of 527 Indian soldiers and 1,363 troops were wounded, while thousands of Pakistani soldiers and intruders were killed during the operations.
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