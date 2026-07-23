ETV Bharat / bharat

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: Drass Gears Up As Rajnath Singh Leads National Tribute

Srinagar: In the shadow of the rugged Tololing and Tiger Hill ranges, preparations are in full swing for Kargil Vijay Diwas, the annual commemoration of India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War. This year's observance on July 26 carries added significance as it marks 27 years since India recaptured the last of the Pakistani-held positions after nearly 85 days of fierce fighting in the high Himalayas. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to lead the national tribute at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass during a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Across Drass, known as one of the world's coldest inhabited places, the mood is solemn rather than ceremonial. Army personnel, civil authorities and local residents are preparing to welcome war veterans, families of fallen soldiers, serving officers and dignitaries who will gather where hundreds of soldiers laid down their lives to reclaim strategic mountain peaks.

The Kargil War Memorial, built at the foot of the Tololing range, has become the focal point of remembrance every July. Its sandstone walls bear the names of the soldiers who died during Operation Vijay, while the eternal flame continues to burn as a symbol of sacrifice and duty.

This week, workers have been carrying out final maintenance of the memorial complex. Floral arrangements are being prepared, seating areas have been expanded and ceremonial spaces readied for the wreath-laying service. Army bands have been rehearsing for the ceremony, while security personnel have been conducting repeated drills ahead of the arrival of senior officials.

A senior Army officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media, said preparations have entered the final phase. "The arrangements are being coordinated with precision. Every aspect, from ceremonial protocol to security and logistics, has been planned in detail. We expect veterans, Veer Naris (widows/sisters/daughters/mothers of martyrs), Veer Pariwaars (families of martyrs) and serving soldiers to come together in remembrance of those who made the supreme sacrifice," the officer said.

Security has been significantly strengthened across Drass and surrounding areas. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, around the War Memorial and at designated helipads. Army, Ladakh Police and other security agencies have increased surveillance while access routes are being monitored throughout the commemorative period.

Officials said traffic movement around the memorial will be regulated and security checks have been intensified to ensure smooth movement of dignitaries and visitors.

Among those expected to attend are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth, Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding 14 Corps Lt. Gen. Madanraj Pande, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, Dr. Mohd. Jaffar Akhoon. Senior military officers, gallantry award winners and civil officials are also likely to participate in the ceremony.