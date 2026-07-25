ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Singh To Arrive In Drass Today For Kargil Vijay Diwas Commemorations

Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in Drass on Saturday for a two-day visit to attend the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations and pay tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives during Operation Vijay in 1999.

The anniversary marks India's victory in the Kargil War after Indian armed forces recaptured strategic mountain positions occupied by Pakistani forces and armed intruders following nearly three months of intense fighting in the Himalayas.

Singh will participate in a series of events at the Kargil War Memorial, where the Army has completed elaborate preparations to honour the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice. The commemorations will conclude on July 26, the day India declared victory in the conflict in 1999.

On Saturday evening, the Army will host Shaurya Sandhya at the Kargil War Memorial. Singh will attend the programme as the chief guest. The event will pay tribute to the courage, determination and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought in the Kargil War.

The ceremony will be attended by Chief of Army Staff Gen. Dhiraj Seth, Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Pratik Sharma and General Officer Commanding Fire and Fury Corps Lt. Gen. Madanraj Pande, along with senior military officers.

The main commemorative ceremony will be held on Sunday with Shradhanjali Samaroh, a wreath-laying event at the memorial. Singh will lead the national tribute in the presence of senior Army officers, Kargil War veterans, Veer Naris, Veer Matas, families of fallen soldiers, civil dignitaries and serving personnel.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, Mohd. Jaffar Akhoon are also expected to attend the ceremony.