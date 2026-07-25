Rajnath Singh To Arrive In Drass Today For Kargil Vijay Diwas Commemorations
Army has completed elaborate preparations to honour the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Vijay in 1999.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in Drass on Saturday for a two-day visit to attend the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations and pay tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives during Operation Vijay in 1999.
The anniversary marks India's victory in the Kargil War after Indian armed forces recaptured strategic mountain positions occupied by Pakistani forces and armed intruders following nearly three months of intense fighting in the Himalayas.
Singh will participate in a series of events at the Kargil War Memorial, where the Army has completed elaborate preparations to honour the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice. The commemorations will conclude on July 26, the day India declared victory in the conflict in 1999.
VIDEO | Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) leaves for Ladakh. He is scheduled to attend a two-day anniversary event at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras, starting July 25 to pay tribute to the bravehearts of Operation Vijay of 1999.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2026
(Source: Third Party)
(Full… pic.twitter.com/m4DcJsI5oY
On Saturday evening, the Army will host Shaurya Sandhya at the Kargil War Memorial. Singh will attend the programme as the chief guest. The event will pay tribute to the courage, determination and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought in the Kargil War.
The ceremony will be attended by Chief of Army Staff Gen. Dhiraj Seth, Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Pratik Sharma and General Officer Commanding Fire and Fury Corps Lt. Gen. Madanraj Pande, along with senior military officers.
The main commemorative ceremony will be held on Sunday with Shradhanjali Samaroh, a wreath-laying event at the memorial. Singh will lead the national tribute in the presence of senior Army officers, Kargil War veterans, Veer Naris, Veer Matas, families of fallen soldiers, civil dignitaries and serving personnel.
#WATCH | Dras, Ladakh: Preparations underway in full swing ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. This year, the nation marks the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas. It commemorates India's historic victory in 1999. pic.twitter.com/HsZzxufIRv— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, Mohd. Jaffar Akhoon are also expected to attend the ceremony.
During the event, wreaths will be laid at the cenotaph in memory of the soldiers who lost their lives during Operation Vijay. The programme will also include Gaurav Gatha, which will recount the bravery, sacrifice and success of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil War.
Singh will also inaugurate a Virtual Walkthrough Portal designed to offer visitors an immersive digital experience of the Kargil War Memorial and the history of the conflict. After the inauguration, the defence minister will visit the Hut of Remembrance and later address the gathering at the Kargil War Memorial helipad.
The commemorations will conclude with the flag-in ceremony of the Shaurya Vijay Yatra, a motorcycle rally that began at the National War Memorial in New Delhi and travelled to the Kargil War Memorial in Drass. The rally is intended to honour the country's war heroes and preserve the legacy of their sacrifice.
Preparations for the anniversary have entered the final stage across Drass, one of the world's coldest inhabited places. The Kargil War Memorial, situated at the foot of the Tololing range, has been decorated for the occasion. Floral arrangements have been made, seating areas expanded and ceremonial spaces prepared for the large gathering expected over the weekend.
Army bands have been rehearsing for the ceremonies, while security agencies have intensified surveillance across the region. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway, around the War Memorial and at designated helipads. Traffic movement around the memorial will also remain regulated during the events.
A senior Army officer said preparations had been planned in detail to ensure the smooth conduct of the commemorations.
"The arrangements are being coordinated with precision. Every aspect, from ceremonial protocol to security and logistics, has been planned in detail. We expect veterans, Veer Naris, Veer Pariwaars and serving soldiers to come together in remembrance of those who made the supreme sacrifice," the officer said.
Operation Vijay was launched after Pakistani soldiers and armed intruders occupied strategic heights overlooking National Highway 1A, the vital road linking Srinagar with Leh. Indian troops fought under extremely difficult conditions at altitudes exceeding 16,000 feet to recapture the occupied positions.
India declared victory on July 26, 1999, after nearly 85 days of fighting. The conflict claimed the lives of 527 Indian soldiers, while 1,363 others were wounded.
Officials said the annual commemoration serves as a reminder of the courage and unity displayed by the armed forces during one of India's most challenging military campaigns. "This anniversary is not just a date on the calendar; it is a powerful reminder of the grit and unity that defines India. It is a salute to the men who fought valiantly in rarefied air and freezing winds, turning every peak into a testament of their bravery," they said.
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