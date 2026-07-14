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Kargil Victory Shows Our Resolve To Respond With Full Might To Any Hostile Gaze Upon India: Rajnath

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the launch of the Shaurya Vijay Yatra motorcycle expedition, from National War Memorial to Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Ladakh, honouring the Indian armed forces and former servicemen, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 14, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Indian soldiers reclaimed every peak, hill and bunker from enemy control during the Kargil war, their victory representing the country's enduring resolve to "respond with full might" to any hostile gaze upon its land, identity and honour, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

He stated this while flagging-off a motorcycle expedition from the National War Memorial in Delhi to Kargil War Memorial in Dras, Ladakh, as part of nationwide celebrations marking 27 years since Operation Vijay in 1999. The 13-day commemorative expedition -- 'Shaurya Vijay Yatra' -- will see participation of 28 riders, including serving and retired defence forces personnel, and their family members.

It will cover 1,900 km while traversing through the demanding terrain of the northern Himalayas to honour the courage, resolve and supreme sacrifice made by Indian bravehearts who ensured victory in the 1999 Kargil war. The motto of the expedition is 'One Ride, One Nation, One Salute'.

During the expedition, riders will carry "an urn containing the National War Memorial's sacred soil", which will be offered at Kargil in memory of the fallen heroes, the defence ministry said.

"When the soil from here (National War Memorial) unites with the one in Kargil (at Dras memorial), it would symbolise the confluence of the reverence of the nation's current generation and the valour of the nation's heroes," Singh said.

He paid glowing tributes to the gallant soldiers of the country, who, he said, "wrote a golden chapter of courage, patience, discipline, and unmatched patriotism that militaries across the world still study and regard with respect".

"At an altitude of nearly 20,000 ft and temperatures plummeting to minus 40 degrees Celsius, our soldiers achieved their objectives with courage and resilience. They reclaimed every peak, hill and bunker from enemy control and upheld the honour of the tricolour," he asserted.