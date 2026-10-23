Soldier Loses Leg In Icy Heights, Wins Long Jump Gold with New Asian Record! Who is Solairaj Dharmaraj?
The TN athlete won gold in men's long jump with an Asian record of 7.15m at 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, reports M Manikandan.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST|
Updated : October 23, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu): From serving the nation along the freezing heights of Kargil to standing atop the podium at the Asian Para Games, former Indian Army soldier Solairaj Dharmaraj has scripted another remarkable chapter in his sporting career.
The Tamil Nadu athlete won gold in the men's long jump with an Asian record of 7.15 metres at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, successfully defending the title he won in 2023.
His achievement has brought immense joy to his family and hometown in Thoothukudi district, where relatives and neighbours celebrated the accomplishment of a man who rebuilt his life after losing his left leg during his military service.
The Tamil Nadu government has announced a cash incentive of ₹75 lakh to honour his achievement.
Heartiest congratulations to Solairaj Dharmaraj on winning the Gold Medal with a new Asian Record of 7.15 metres in the Men’s Long Jump (T44/T62/T64) at the 5th Asian Para Games in Japan. It is worth recalling that he set a record at the #AsianParaGames2022 with a jump of 6.80 metres. Recognising his remarkable achievement, our Dravidian Model Government, under the leadership of our leader Thiru @mkstalin Avargal, extended various financial assistance to him. Now, he has surpassed his own previous record and set a new benchmark. I wish him continued success in breaking more records and bringing greater laurels to our nation and Tamil Nadu.— Udhay (@Udhaystalin) October 22, 2026
Who Is Solairaj Dharmaraj?
Solairaj is the son of Dharmaraj and Eswari, who hail from A Kumarapuram village near Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district. Driven by a desire to serve the country, he joined the Indian Army at the age of 18 and served with the 21st Madras Regiment.
During his deployment in the Batalik sector of Kargil, the extreme cold affected blood circulation in his left leg. Following medical evaluation, doctors amputated the limb below the knee in November 2018.
The life-changing experience did not end his ambitions. Solairaj adapted to a prosthetic leg and eventually channelled his determination into para-athletics, taking up long jump training in 2019.
*A Legacy of Golden Leaps* - Two Asian Para Games | Two Gold Medals | A New Asian Record. Subedar Dharamraj Solairaj D of the Indian Army soared to 🥇 in the Men’s Long Jump T44/T62/T64 event at the 5th Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan🇯🇵, with a record-breaking leap of 7.15m. He surpassed his own Asian Record of 7.08m to set a new benchmark and secure back-to-back Asian Para Games Gold Medals. A champion’s resolve. A soldier’s spirit. India’s pride. 🇮🇳 #MissionOlympicsWing #ArmySportsControlBoard #AsianParaGames2026 #Cheer4Bharat #TeamIndia #ParaSports @adgpi @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India @IndiaSports @NorthernComd_IA @easterncomd @westerncomd_IA @SWComd_IA @IaSouthern— Indian Army Sports and Adventure (@IA_SportsAdvntr) October 23, 2026
From Rehabilitation To Asian Gold
Solairaj's dedication to training earned him a place on India's international para-athletics stage. At the 2022 Asian Para Games, held in Hangzhou, China, in October 2023, he won gold in the men's long jump T64 category with a leap of 6.80 metres.
He returned to the continental competition in 2026 and produced an even bigger performance, covering 7.15 metres to claim gold and improve the Asian record, as reported in the supplied copy.
The victory marked his second consecutive Asian Para Games gold medal, underlining his consistency at the highest level of Asian para-athletics.
CM Announces ₹75-Lakh Reward
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay congratulated Solairaj on his record-breaking performance and announced a cash incentive of ₹75 lakh in recognition of the achievement, according to the report.
The recognition adds to the celebrations in the athlete's native village, where his journey from Army service to international sporting success has become a source of pride.
ஜப்பானில் நடைபெற்றுவரும் 5-வது பாரா ஆசிய விளையாட்டுப் போட்டிகளில், தடகளத்தில் ஆண்கள் நீளம் தாண்டுதல் T64 பிரிவில் தங்கப் பதக்கம் வென்று தமிழ்நாட்டிற்கும், இந்தியாவிற்கும் பெருமை சேர்த்துள்ள வீரர் சோலைராஜ் தர்மராஜ் அவர்களுக்கு எனது நெஞ்சார்ந்த பாராட்டுகளையும், நல்வாழ்த்துகளையும் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். அவரது சாதனையைப் பாராட்டும் வகையில், தமிழ்நாடு அரசு சார்பில் ரூ.75 இலட்சம் உயரிய ஊக்கத்தொகை வழங்கப்படும். திறமையும், உறுதியும் இருந்தால் எத்தகைய சவால்களையும் கடந்து சாதிக்க முடியும் என்பதற்கு அவரது இம்மகத்தான வெற்றி சான்றாகத் திகழ்வதோடு, தமிழ்நாட்டின் விளையாட்டு வீரர், வீராங்கனைகளுக்குப் புதிய நம்பிக்கையும், ஊக்கத்தையும் அளிப்பதாகவும் அமைந்துள்ளது. எதிர்காலத்திலும் அவர் பல வெற்றிகளைப் பெற்று தமிழ்நாட்டிற்கும், இந்தியாவிற்கும் பெருமை சேர்க்க எனது வாழ்த்துகள்! #CMJosephVijay— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) October 22, 2026
Family Celebrates His Achievement
Solairaj's father, Dharmaraj, said the family came from a modest background and that his son had joined the Army after completing Class 12. His interest in sports developed during his military service, and he continued training and competing after his amputation.
His mother, Eswari, expressed immense happiness at her son's achievement, saying the pride expressed by people in their neighbourhood made the occasion especially emotional.
His wife, Muthupriya, said the family's ambition was to see him compete at the Paralympic Games. She expressed confidence that he would continue to improve his performances and bring further recognition to India.
Setting His Sights on the Paralympics
Solairaj's journey highlights the challenges faced by a soldier who transitioned to competitive sport after a life-altering injury. His successive Asian Para Games titles demonstrate the level of preparation and persistence required to compete internationally.
With another continental gold medal and a reported Asian record to his name, the former soldier now has the Paralympic stage as a major ambition. His story has inspired his family and community in Thoothukudi, while highlighting the role of para-athletics in providing elite sporting opportunities to athletes with disabilities.
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