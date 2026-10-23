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Soldier Loses Leg In Icy Heights, Wins Long Jump Gold with New Asian Record! Who is Solairaj Dharmaraj?

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu): From serving the nation along the freezing heights of Kargil to standing atop the podium at the Asian Para Games, former Indian Army soldier Solairaj Dharmaraj has scripted another remarkable chapter in his sporting career.

The Tamil Nadu athlete won gold in the men's long jump with an Asian record of 7.15 metres at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, successfully defending the title he won in 2023.

His achievement has brought immense joy to his family and hometown in Thoothukudi district, where relatives and neighbours celebrated the accomplishment of a man who rebuilt his life after losing his left leg during his military service.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a cash incentive of ₹75 lakh to honour his achievement.

Who Is Solairaj Dharmaraj?

Solairaj is the son of Dharmaraj and Eswari, who hail from A Kumarapuram village near Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district. Driven by a desire to serve the country, he joined the Indian Army at the age of 18 and served with the 21st Madras Regiment.

During his deployment in the Batalik sector of Kargil, the extreme cold affected blood circulation in his left leg. Following medical evaluation, doctors amputated the limb below the knee in November 2018.

The life-changing experience did not end his ambitions. Solairaj adapted to a prosthetic leg and eventually channelled his determination into para-athletics, taking up long jump training in 2019.

From Rehabilitation To Asian Gold

Solairaj's dedication to training earned him a place on India's international para-athletics stage. At the 2022 Asian Para Games, held in Hangzhou, China, in October 2023, he won gold in the men's long jump T64 category with a leap of 6.80 metres.

He returned to the continental competition in 2026 and produced an even bigger performance, covering 7.15 metres to claim gold and improve the Asian record, as reported in the supplied copy.

The victory marked his second consecutive Asian Para Games gold medal, underlining his consistency at the highest level of Asian para-athletics.

CM Announces ₹75-Lakh Reward