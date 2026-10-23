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Soldier Loses Leg In Icy Heights, Wins Long Jump Gold with New Asian Record! Who is Solairaj Dharmaraj?

The TN athlete won gold in men's long jump with an Asian record of 7.15m at 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, reports M Manikandan.

SOLAIRAJ DHARMARAJ KARGIL VETERAN SOLAIRAJ LOST LEFT LEG IN NOV 2018 GOLD IN LONG JUMP IN ASIAN PARA SETS Asian record AT PARA GAMES
Former Indian Army soldier Solairaj Dharmaraj has scripted another remarkable chapter. (Getty Images)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 23, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST

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Updated : October 23, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST

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Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu): From serving the nation along the freezing heights of Kargil to standing atop the podium at the Asian Para Games, former Indian Army soldier Solairaj Dharmaraj has scripted another remarkable chapter in his sporting career.

The Tamil Nadu athlete won gold in the men's long jump with an Asian record of 7.15 metres at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, successfully defending the title he won in 2023.

His achievement has brought immense joy to his family and hometown in Thoothukudi district, where relatives and neighbours celebrated the accomplishment of a man who rebuilt his life after losing his left leg during his military service.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a cash incentive of ₹75 lakh to honour his achievement.

Who Is Solairaj Dharmaraj?

Solairaj is the son of Dharmaraj and Eswari, who hail from A Kumarapuram village near Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district. Driven by a desire to serve the country, he joined the Indian Army at the age of 18 and served with the 21st Madras Regiment.

During his deployment in the Batalik sector of Kargil, the extreme cold affected blood circulation in his left leg. Following medical evaluation, doctors amputated the limb below the knee in November 2018.

The life-changing experience did not end his ambitions. Solairaj adapted to a prosthetic leg and eventually channelled his determination into para-athletics, taking up long jump training in 2019.

From Rehabilitation To Asian Gold

Solairaj's dedication to training earned him a place on India's international para-athletics stage. At the 2022 Asian Para Games, held in Hangzhou, China, in October 2023, he won gold in the men's long jump T64 category with a leap of 6.80 metres.

He returned to the continental competition in 2026 and produced an even bigger performance, covering 7.15 metres to claim gold and improve the Asian record, as reported in the supplied copy.

The victory marked his second consecutive Asian Para Games gold medal, underlining his consistency at the highest level of Asian para-athletics.

CM Announces ₹75-Lakh Reward

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay congratulated Solairaj on his record-breaking performance and announced a cash incentive of ₹75 lakh in recognition of the achievement, according to the report.

The recognition adds to the celebrations in the athlete's native village, where his journey from Army service to international sporting success has become a source of pride.

Family Celebrates His Achievement

Solairaj's father, Dharmaraj, said the family came from a modest background and that his son had joined the Army after completing Class 12. His interest in sports developed during his military service, and he continued training and competing after his amputation.

His mother, Eswari, expressed immense happiness at her son's achievement, saying the pride expressed by people in their neighbourhood made the occasion especially emotional.

His wife, Muthupriya, said the family's ambition was to see him compete at the Paralympic Games. She expressed confidence that he would continue to improve his performances and bring further recognition to India.

Setting His Sights on the Paralympics

Solairaj's journey highlights the challenges faced by a soldier who transitioned to competitive sport after a life-altering injury. His successive Asian Para Games titles demonstrate the level of preparation and persistence required to compete internationally.

With another continental gold medal and a reported Asian record to his name, the former soldier now has the Paralympic stage as a major ambition. His story has inspired his family and community in Thoothukudi, while highlighting the role of para-athletics in providing elite sporting opportunities to athletes with disabilities.

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Last Updated : October 23, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST

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SOLAIRAJ DHARMARAJ KARGIL VETERAN
SOLAIRAJ LOST LEFT LEG IN NOV 2018
GOLD IN LONG JUMP IN ASIAN PARA
SETS ASIAN RECORD AT PARA GAMES
2026 ASIAN PARA GAMES AICHI NAGOYA

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