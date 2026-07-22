ETV Bharat / bharat

KDA, Leh Apex Body Extend Support To CJP Protest

CJP supporters raise slogans as they stage a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Leh Apex Body on Tuesday visited the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest site at Jantar Mantar and expressed solidarity with the ongoing agitation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, while reiterating support for activist Sonam Wangchuk.

The delegation, comprising KDA leaders Asgar Karbalai and Sajjad Kargili, and Leh Apex Body representatives Chhering Dorjey Lakruk, Mohammadi Shafi, Ashraf Barcha and Dechan Chamba, met CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and other protesters at the site.

Kargili told PTI that the alleged paper leak issue was a matter of serious concern and that the people of Ladakh shared the students' demand for accountability in the education system.

"We came here to express our solidarity on behalf of the KDA and the Apex Body Leh. Paper leaks are a serious issue and we share their concern. We also strongly condemn the lathi charge that took place yesterday and stand with the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation," he said.

Kargili said Dipke welcomed the delegation and said the CJP would continue to support Ladakh's democratic movement. "He said Ladakh has supported our issue, and we also support Ladakh's struggle," Kargili said.

He also appealed for greater unity among democratic movements. "There is a need for maximum unity to raise our voice for our constitutional and democratic rights," Kargili said.