KDA, Leh Apex Body Extend Support To CJP Protest
Sajjad Kargili said that the alleged paper leak issue is a matter of serious concern and appealed for greater unity among democratic movements.
By PTI
Published : July 22, 2026 at 10:13 AM IST
New Delhi: Leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Leh Apex Body on Tuesday visited the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest site at Jantar Mantar and expressed solidarity with the ongoing agitation over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, while reiterating support for activist Sonam Wangchuk.
The delegation, comprising KDA leaders Asgar Karbalai and Sajjad Kargili, and Leh Apex Body representatives Chhering Dorjey Lakruk, Mohammadi Shafi, Ashraf Barcha and Dechan Chamba, met CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and other protesters at the site.
Kargili told PTI that the alleged paper leak issue was a matter of serious concern and that the people of Ladakh shared the students' demand for accountability in the education system.
"We came here to express our solidarity on behalf of the KDA and the Apex Body Leh. Paper leaks are a serious issue and we share their concern. We also strongly condemn the lathi charge that took place yesterday and stand with the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation," he said.
Kargili said Dipke welcomed the delegation and said the CJP would continue to support Ladakh's democratic movement. "He said Ladakh has supported our issue, and we also support Ladakh's struggle," Kargili said.
He also appealed for greater unity among democratic movements. "There is a need for maximum unity to raise our voice for our constitutional and democratic rights," Kargili said.
The visit comes a day after Delhi Police used tear gas and baton charges to stop the CJP's proposed "Chalo Sansad" march towards Parliament. The CJP has alleged excessive use of force against peaceful protesters, while police have maintained that action was taken after demonstrators attempted to breach security arrangements.
Wangchuk joined the CJP agitation at Jantar Mantar on June 28 and began an indefinite hunger strike, saying the students' movement to safeguard the country's education system was closely linked to the broader struggle to protect India's future.
He had said that just as the people of Ladakh were fighting to preserve the region's fragile ecology, culture and constitutional rights, students across the country were fighting to protect the integrity of the education system.
Wangchuk has continued his fast from Safdarjung Hospital after being shifted there by Delhi Police on July 18.
The KDA and the Leh Apex Body have jointly been spearheading the movement in Ladakh seeking constitutional safeguards for the Union Territory, including statehood, inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, a dedicated public service commission with separate recruitment for Leh and Kargil, and safeguards for land and employment.
Wangchuk has emerged as one of the leading faces of the movement, advocating constitutional protection for Ladakh along with sustainable development and environmental conservation.
Also Read
Delhi Protests: 20 Additional CRPF Companies Rushed In From West Bengal